KENDALLVILLE — In an effort to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and to ensure the health and well-being of KPC Media Group Inc. employees, CEO Lou Phelps announced Wednesday that all newspaper offices will be closed to the public effective Thursday and until further notice.
KPC Media Group staff will continue to be at work throughout the day and providing services to subscribers and customers, but walk-in traffic will be restricted. The closure affects all current KPC Media Group offices in Kendallville, Auburn, Angola, Fort Wayne and Columbia City.
Staff will still be available via the company's main phone directory at 347-0400 or by email during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, as well as circulation staff available from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to address delivery problems or other issues.
Patrons needing to pay for their subscriptions can either pay online through their account dashboard at kpcnews.com; call and pay via debit or credit; drop physical payments through the mail slot on the door, where available; or mail payments to their newspaper office. Mailing addresses can be found in each paper's masthead box included in every edition on Page 2.
Local governments or other customers needing to provide legals can send them electronically to legals@kpcmedia.com
Citizens, organizations or governments needing to submit editorial content or story ideas can do that either by using the Submit News link on kpcnews.com, emailing news@kpcmedia.com or reaching out directly via phone or email to the publication editor in your community.
Home delivery of newspapers will continue daily and no changes in service are expected at this time. Every KPC Media Group newspaper is available online in an e-edition format for subscribers at kpcnews.com.
Our newspaper editors are also reminding readers that they can find real-time and breaking news online at kpcnews.com — including under the new COVID-19 section on the front page — as well as stories posted throughout the day to both the KPC News and individual newspaper Facebook accounts.
Our staff remains committed to staying on top of all the local news in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Allen and Whitley counties and providing the most up-to-date and important information about current happenings with coronavirus and other topics.
We appreciate your support of our publications during this time and we ask that you share our well-reported, well-vetted, accurate and timely local news with your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and community.
Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during these temporary office closures.
