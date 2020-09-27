HUNTINGTON — This year’s New Haven Cross Country Classic took on a new look this year, but many runners were happy to take to the course in a new location this season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual event, which is typically held at The Plex in Fort Wayne, was moved to Huntington University’s course — and no fans were allowed.
However, about 1,750 runners took to the course in the all-day event in Huntington, with many local teams finding success.
Leo’s girls team won the AA Division with a score of 75, 22 points ahead of second-place Oak Hill.
The girls placed four runners in the top 25, including Renee Beaubien in fifth, Isabelle Sheffield in seventh, Maya Norris in ninth and Eden Norris in 19th.
Carroll’s girls won the AAA Division with 71 points, 15 points ahead of second-place Penn. Homestead took fourth in the division and Bishop Dwenger came in eighth.
Carroll’s Zoe Duffus led the pack with a first-place finish in a time of 17:35.6. Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch was about 30 seconds behind in second place. Carroll’s Shelby Christman took fifth and teammate Taylor Hansen finished ninth. Madalyn Ruch rounded out area runners with a 21st-place finish.
New Haven’s boys placed fourth in their division with 106 points, just two points behind third-place Angola. NorthWood won the AA Division with a score of 62.
Leo freshman Jaydon Steidinger took third in the competitive race, which was paced by Angola’s Izaiah Steury, who is one of the top 5 high school runners in the nation with a time of 15:55.
New Haven’s Laterrius Cassell took fourth in the race and teammate Coby Grunden came in seventh.
Bulldog Andrew Arnos came in 11th, Leo’s Tyler Hartleroad took 17th, and New Haven’s Justin Rhodes rounded out the top 25 by placing 24th for the Bulldogs.
Homestead’s boys came in fourth in the AAA Division (148 points), which was taken by Concordia with 94 points.
Carroll’s boys finished sixth and Northrop 15th.
Concordia’s Karsten Schlegel won the race. Carroll’s Preston Scoffer took fifth, Homestead’s Ethan Baitz was sixth and Carroll’s Robert Lohman was seventh. Donny McArdle came in 20th for the Spartans.
Conner Jackson led Northrop with a 37th-place finish.
In the middle school girls large division, Maple Creek took the title, Woodside placed second, Summit third and Leo fifth. New Haven’s middle school finished 14th.
Woodside’s Caterina Perego won the race.
Woodside won the boys middle school large division. Maple Creek took third, Leo fourth and Summit seventh.
Woodside’s Joshua Roders won the race.
