March 6
Huntertown
5 extra patrols
15:09 Property damage accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
15:31 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
23:22 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16800 block of Lima Road
March 7
Huntertown
4 extra patrols
15:54 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
18:23 Suicide threat, 15800 block of Lima Road
March 8
Huntertown
6 extra patrols
00:23 Traffic Stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road
12:57 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
13:11 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
21:03 Vandalism, 15600 block of Lima Road
March 9
Arcola
19:04 Harassment, 11200 block of Arcola Road
Huntertown
8 extra patrols
08:19 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
09:13 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road
11:23 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
12:10 Dog investigation, 2400 block of Hunter Road
18:10 EMS, 15600 block of Walnut Street
March 10
Huntertown
6 extra patrols
16:50 Motor check, 4300 block of Hammock Drive
19:20 Zachary offender check, 1400 block of Carroll Road
22:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road
22:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road
March 11
Huntertown
8 extra patrols
03:08 Suspicious person, 4900 block of Hammock Drive
14:29 Pick up items, found items, West Cedar Canyons Road and Grand Willow Boulevard
18:47 EMS, 11900 block of SR 3
21:29 Attempt to contact, 2200 block of Hathaway Road
March 12
Huntertown
1 extra patrol
13:08 Meet, 12700 block of Bethel Road
23:56 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
March 13
Huntertown
4 extra patrols
00:11 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Bethel Road
10:52 Traffic stop, Carroll Creek Run and Carroll Road
March 14
Huntertown
6 extra patrols
March 15
Huntertown
4 extra patrols
14:40 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and West Gump Road
15:36 Meet, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
March 16
Huntertown
7 extra patrols
19:26 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
19:46 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road
March 17
Huntertown
2 extra patrols
00:42 Disabled vehicle, Bethel Road and Carroll Road
14:22 911 hang up, 14900 block of Verity Parkway
17:12 Property damage accident, West Gump Road and Dunton Road
March 18
Huntertown
7 extra patrols
07:35 Traffic hazard, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
12:52 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
14:00 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
17:39 Re-read motor number, 4300 block of Hammock Drive
18:20 Zachary offender check, 1400 block of Carroll Road
19:23 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Verity Parkway
