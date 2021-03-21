March 6

Huntertown

5 extra patrols

15:09 Property damage accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

15:31 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

23:22 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16800 block of Lima Road

March 7

Huntertown

4 extra patrols

15:54 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

18:23 Suicide threat, 15800 block of Lima Road

March 8

Huntertown

6 extra patrols

00:23 Traffic Stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road

12:57 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

13:11 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

21:03 Vandalism, 15600 block of Lima Road

March 9

Arcola

19:04 Harassment, 11200 block of Arcola Road

Huntertown

8 extra patrols

08:19 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

09:13 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road

11:23 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

12:10 Dog investigation, 2400 block of Hunter Road

18:10 EMS, 15600 block of Walnut Street

March 10

Huntertown

6 extra patrols

16:50 Motor check, 4300 block of Hammock Drive

19:20 Zachary offender check, 1400 block of Carroll Road

22:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road

22:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road

March 11

Huntertown

8 extra patrols

03:08 Suspicious person, 4900 block of Hammock Drive

14:29 Pick up items, found items, West Cedar Canyons Road and Grand Willow Boulevard

18:47 EMS, 11900 block of SR 3

21:29 Attempt to contact, 2200 block of Hathaway Road

March 12

Huntertown

1 extra patrol

13:08 Meet, 12700 block of Bethel Road

23:56 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

March 13

Huntertown

4 extra patrols

00:11 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Bethel Road

10:52 Traffic stop, Carroll Creek Run and Carroll Road

March 14

Huntertown

6 extra patrols

March 15

Huntertown

4 extra patrols

14:40 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and West Gump Road

15:36 Meet, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

March 16

Huntertown

7 extra patrols

19:26 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

19:46 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road

March 17

Huntertown

2 extra patrols

00:42 Disabled vehicle, Bethel Road and Carroll Road

14:22 911 hang up, 14900 block of Verity Parkway

17:12 Property damage accident, West Gump Road and Dunton Road

March 18

Huntertown

7 extra patrols

07:35 Traffic hazard, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

12:52 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

14:00 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

17:39 Re-read motor number, 4300 block of Hammock Drive

18:20 Zachary offender check, 1400 block of Carroll Road

19:23 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Verity Parkway

