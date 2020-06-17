Hand hygiene is important to teach and practice with your children coming into this upcoming school year.
Practicing more frequent and thorough hand-washing will protect your child and other students from getting sick and spreading germs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares information and tips on when, where and how frequently to wash your hands.
When to Wash
According to the CDC, hand-washing is one of the best and simplest ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. To protect your family from germs, first you will need to understand how germs spread.
The CDC says germs can spread from other people or surfaces when you:
• Touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Prepare or eat food and drinks with unwashed hands.
• Touch a contaminated surface or object.
• Blow your nose, cough or sneeze into your hands before touching other people’s hands or common objects.
Washing your hands is simple and an effective way to stop the spread of germs. Teaching your family to keep their hands clean is a simple way to make sure they protect themselves and others around them from the spread of germs.
How to Wash
In addition, the CDC reports there are five easy steps to washing your hands the right way that you can teach and practice with your family.
• Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.
• Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
• Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Use your phone or hum the “happy birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
• Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
• Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
It is very difficult for your children to wash their hands at school as frequently as they can when they are home. If water isn’t ready available for them at school, pack their backpacks with a 60% alcohol hand sanitizer. If they aren’t able to get to a bathroom, a sanitizer is the second best thing.
Although sanitizers do kill germs and keep your hands clean, the CDC advises people to know they do not get rid of all types of germs and they are not as effective when hands are visibly dirty or greasy. Hand sanitizers might not remove harmful chemicals from hands such as pesticides and heavy metals.
