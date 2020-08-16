NEW HAVEN — After not having any sporting events since March, New Haven's athletes are back on the fields, courses and courts for the fall season.
On Saturday, the boys cross country team brought home a win in the Bob Dahl Invitational at Norwell, scoring 38 points and defeating 11 other teams.
The boys placed four runners in the top 10, including individual champion Laterrius Cassell. Coby Grunden finished third and was followed by Andrew Arnos in fifth. Justin Rhodes took seventh and Jonah Harris came in 24th. Also finishing were Riley Felger (29th) and Kaden Pranger (35th).
Second-place Garrett scored 51 points.
The boys will next compete at the Celina Invitational at Wright State University on Saturday.
The girls placed eighth in the same event with 212 points, led by Makayla Coomer in 22nd. Also placing were Marissa Goodwin (35th), Sophia Police (41st), Brittnie Gresham (55th) and Ava Kaiser (76th). Leo won the girls race with 42 points.
The volleyball team went 3-1 at the Winamac Invitational on Saturday, beating the hosts, LaCrosse and Lake Station in two sets, and falling to North Judson 2-0.
Against Lake Station, the girls won 24-13, 25-8. The Bulldogs beat Winamac 25-13 and 25-20; and LaCrosse 25-12-25-12.
