Do you know someone who goes out of their way to brighten days, make lives easier, or help others? You can nominate them for a Heart of Gold Award through the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
For 25 years, the Community Foundation has celebrated the people who make a difference in the lives of local residents. No act of kindness is too small and there is no age limit for recipients or the nominators; they just need to live in Whitley County.
“After the past 18 months, it is more important than ever to pause and take time to recognize acts of kindness and say thank you,” said September McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “There will be no formal reception again this year. Instead recipients and their nominators will be posted on our website and an excerpt of the nomination will be shared with the public.”
To nominate a Whitley County citizen you can write a letter and mail it to the Foundation, visit their website at cfwhitley.org and under the “Connect” tab, nominate a Heart of Gold candidate on-line or simply send an email to carolwccf@gmail.com. For those who choose to write a letter or email, please be sure to include the name and address of the nominee as well as your own contact information including a phone number and email address.
Letters can be mailed to: CFWC, Heart of Gold, 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725. The deadline for this year’s nominations is Nov. 1, 2021. There is no limit to the number of nominations submitted.
All nominees will receive an engraved Heart of Gold medallion and three overall winners will each have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to their favorite Whitley County charity.
