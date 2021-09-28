CHURUBUSCO — For those that love and appreciate the arts, the 2nd Floor Gallery and Studio in Churubusco is a great place to stop, enjoy an art showcase, take part in different art related events and commune with others who appreciate art.
The gallery, which is located on the second floor at 116 West Washington Street, first opened its doors in June of 2019.
“Our mission is to excite, explore and empower our community with art,” says Owner Candy Pease. “We are art appreciators who want the world to see art.”
The gallery is hosting a grand reopening celebration, and is inviting the community to join them on Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will have live music provided by Garry Jones, a bounce house, free popcorn and kettle corn, food trucks, craft and other vendors, poetry and more.
Each month the gallery plays host to a different artist exhibit. The Oct. 9 event will be the chance for the community to meet this month’s artist Jared Christiansen.
“Jared Christiansen is a photographer who capture reality at its finest,” says Pease. “He embraces nature and natural lighting, giving the audience a ray glimpse into the world.”
His latest work “Sisters” will be the feature of this month’s exhibit at the gallery. It is a black and white photography show that focuses on three sisters that live in rural Churubusco.
“Jared captures the reality and truth of living on the farm through the eyes of their mother,” says Pease. “In the moments captured, Jared (Christiansen) asks us to consider what we can learn from these ‘Sisters’.”
The gallery also offers different workshops and events that the community can take part in each month. Highlights include an art camp, art club for youth, the gallery hosts birthday parties, make and take events and more.
This month’s calendar includes:
- Oct. 6: Make ‘N’ Take at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 9: Grand Reopening at 2 p.m.
- Oct. 13: Acrylic Pour at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 20: Wine and Canvas at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 27: Make ‘N’ Take at 6 p.m.
To register for one of these events or to find out more about what 2nd Floor Art Gallery and Studio has to offer, visit 2floorart.com.
