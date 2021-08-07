WHITLEY COUNTY — The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Whitley County through the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Whitley County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally in Whitley County through the Community Foundation of Whitley County, is open to all Indiana residents who:
- graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2022 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2022
- intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana
- meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit www.cfwhitley.org for complete information regarding the Whitley County application criteria.
Applications must be completed and submitted by Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 5 p.m. to be considered.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: financial need, perseverance and work history. One finalist will be nominated by the Community Foundation of Whitley County and their name will be submitted to ICI for final selection of recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Lilly Endowment created the LECSP during the 1997-1998 school year and has supported the program every year since, with tuition grants totaling more than $424 million. Nearly 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of LECSP are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Community Foundation of Whitley County leaders say they are pleased to offer LECSP for its 24th year.
“This scholarship provides an incredible opportunity for one local student who might otherwise not be able to pursue a degree in higher education,” said September McConnell, CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are fortunate that our county has this partnership with Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Independent Colleges of Indiana.”
