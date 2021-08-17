Statement from the Office of the Mayor of the City of Fort Wayne issued Aug. 17:
Mayor Tom Henry today tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Henry is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be isolated for the next several days and will work from home and be in daily communication with the deputy mayor’s office and city division heads.
