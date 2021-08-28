The city of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division in partnership with the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission has announced the selection of a sculptural artist and unveiled the concept that will be installed at the center of the Five Points intersection at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard.
The artist, Susan Zoccola, proposed a sculpture called “5 Point Spin.” She said it is inspired by the history of the site, the neighborhood and the historical Lincoln Highway, according to a news release from the city. The wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” is representative of all the wheels that have traveled through the intersection over the past 100 years, she wrote in a proposal to the city.
“I hope to help to create a colorful visual anchor which enhances this major gateway to Fort Wayne, that celebrates, uplifts and unifies the city, and greets residents and visitors throughout the year,” Zoccola. “(The wheels) reference machine and automotive wheels. Fort Wayne is a city in upward motion full of activity, energy, and movement. (The sculpture) could invoke emotions of travel, journey, progress, change; and all on a foundation of a tree – nature.”
The “5 Point Spin” is planned to be 28-foot tall and approximately 30 feet wide. The wheels will start 10 feet up the base in the roundabout. LED ground up-lights will be installed, so that “5 Point Spin” can be seen at night – for both safety and enjoyment.
This sculpture will enhance this important gateway and complement the city’s recently completed Phase I of the Goshen Avenue reconstruction and modernization project. The work included a conversion of the Five Points intersection to a roundabout, landscaping, improved drainage, new street lights and signalized intersection improvements, and the repair of existing sidewalks and curb ramps. New sidewalks were added in areas that were not previously connected. The first phase of the project was completed in October 2020 at a cost of $5.2 million.
Goshen was once part of the Lincoln Highway. In 1928, the Lincoln Highway was redirected onto what was then known as Old U.S. 30.
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission sought public input from people who reside in the Five Points and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on their vision for the new installation. A property owner representative was also part of the Public Art Commission Five Points Selection Committee.
“We are excited to move forward with the creation of this work of art at the Five Points intersection,” Jan Krist-Finkbeiner, Art Commission Selection Committee chair, said in the announcement. “Not only will this enhance the beauty of this area but also it continues to pave the way for more public art projects in Fort Wayne.”
Work is currently in the engineering stage with fabrication scheduled to begin in October. The sculpture will be completed in 2022 with installation scheduled for June 2022.
“Public Works and Community Development work together in an effort to enhance the quality of life for residents, neighborhoods, visitors, and businesses,” Shan Gunawardena, director of the city of Fort Wayne Public Works Division said. “Infrastructure improvements and public art play a vital role in Fort Wayne’s positive momentum and growth. We appreciate and value the community’s support for the work that’s being to make Fort Wayne the best city possible. By doing more neighborhood infrastructure enhancements and artwork than ever before, we’re positioned for ongoing success.”
Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council created the Public Art Program and Public Art Commission in March 2018.
For more information and to read a copy of the Art for All! Public Art Master Plan, visit www.FortWaynePublicArt.com.
