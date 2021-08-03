COLUMBIA CITY — The 2021 First Fridays event series will continue on Aug. 6 in downtown Columbia City.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. around the Whitley County Courthouse and will conclude at 9 p.m.
The downtown eateries and businesses will be open to the public. Then around the courthouse square will be different vendors, one of the most popular being the many food trucks that stop by.
This month’s food trucks will include Laz’s Cuban Café, Grade A Tacos, A’roma Pizza, Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen, Polski BBQ, PaPaw’s Italian Ice, Sassy Vegan, LocalVore, Wicked Good Cupcakes, Street Chef, Tacos Los Gordos, Drop it Like it’s Tot and 4-H ice cream.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by members of the Sweetwater All-Stars, playing rhythm and blues music.
Stay up to date on Columbia City First Fridays by following them on Facebook.
