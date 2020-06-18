Billy “Bill” Wayne Pensinger, 84, of rural Albion, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, Indiana.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 10:43 am
