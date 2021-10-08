FORT WAYNE — A Catholic priest recently accused of sexual misconduct with a minor is now facing formal charges.
Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler shared with KPC’s media partner Wane15 Friday that he had filed multiple charges against David Huneck.
Huneck had previously served as the priest for St. Paul of the Cross Church in Columbia City, as well as chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School. He resigned from both posts once the allegations surfaced.
The charges being filed against Huneck are as follows:
- Child seduction
- Sexual battery
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Furnishing alcohol to a minor
- Two counts of battery
The charges stem from incidents that occurred in Columbia City in the home provided to Huneck as part of his services there. The investigation began on Sept. 23, and is said to be the result of incidents that may have occurred in June and September of this year.
Late last month the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend held a press conference to address the conduct by Huneck. Bishop Kevin Rhoades told the press Huneck’s name would be added to the diocese’s list of clergy that have been accused, and whose accusations were found credible, of sexual abuse of a minor.
