COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City High School tennis team took on Norwell at home on Sept. 2. The Eagles took the conference win, scoring 3-2 as a team. The win now takes their record to 4-1.
Scores were as follows:
- No. 1 Singles Alexander Rongos: 6-1, 6-2
- No. 2 Singles Tobey Krider: 6-1, 6-2
- No. 3 Singles Noah Finefrock: 6-0, 6-2
- No. 1 Doubles Ben Kuhmichel and Jaxon Crawford: 3-6, 4-6
- No. 2 Doubles Peyton Pope and Andrei Jordan: 5-7, 4-6
JV scores were as follows:
- No. 1 Singles Rhet Wilson: 8-0
- No. 2 Singles Nathan Hodges: 8-4
- No. 3 Singles Clay Ousley: 8-0
- No. 1 Doubles Sam Eberly and Sam Bechtold: 8-3
- No. 2 Doubles Elijah Krider and Carmine Shoda: 8-0
