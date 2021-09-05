DECATUR —The Columbia City Eagles racked up 524 yards of total offense in a 62-35 victory over NE8 foe Bellmont at Bob Worthman Stadium in Decatur on Friday, Sept. 3.
The Eagles, who struggled offensively in their previous game with only 146 yards of total offense against Delta, found a robust running game against the Braves as Junior Ethan Sievers rushed 270 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns on the night to lead the Eagle attack.
“The first two games we struggled offensively and the defense played well and tonight we reversed course as the offense produced while the defense struggled tonight. I’m proud of the offensive line and the way they responded in the second half, opening gaps that resulted in big chunks of yardage," said Columbia City Coach Brett Fox.
The Eagles engineered a 10 play drive spanning 69 yards for the opening score of the game as quarterback Greg Bolt found the end zone from three yards out on a keeper. Garrett Klefeker added the point after as the visitors took a 7-0 lead just 2:30 into the game.
Bellmont had their first possession last 14 plays before Columbia City’s Brock Uher intercepted the Braves John Ullman’s pass in the end zone for a touchback and the Eagles took over at their 20-yard line.
The visitors went three and out after the turnover and were forced to punt and Bellmont took over at their own 22-yard line. The Braves went on a 78 yard five play drive that culminated with an Ulman pass to Jamison Rumple good for 63 yards and a touchdown. Chase Lenager added the point after to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of one quarter.
After a Columbia City drive stalled on a three and out Bellmont struck quickly at 1:44 into the second quarter when Ulman connected with Lenager for 46 yards and a touchdown as Bellmont took their only lead of the game at 14-7 after Lenager made the point after.
Just a minute later Columbia City retuned the favor as James Getts scored on a run of 13 and the Klefeker kick drew the visitors even at 14.
Then 15 seconds later, the Eagles would score again after a Brave turnover when Ethan Sievers scored his first of two touchdowns from six yards out and the Eagles had the lead back. Klefeker's kick made it 21-14.
Bellmont found the equalizer with an Ulman run from a yard out for the touchdown. The Lenager kick evened the game at 21.
Columbia City scored again late in the half as Bolt found Peyton Shearer with a 35-yard touchdown pass and the kick by Klefeker gave the visitors a 28-21 lead heading to the intermission.
Columbia City scored twice in the third quarter starting with James Getts running it in to the end zone from 13 yards out and with Klefekers kick the Eagles went up 35-21.
The Eagles' Josh Arntz got in on the act when he plowed his way to the end zone from 13 yards out and another Klefeker kick made the score 42-21.
Isaac Bodkins countered for Bellmont when he scored from one yard and the Lenager kick pulled the Braves to within 42-28.
Columbia City was right back however just over two minutes later when Ethan Sievers rambled 42 yards for the score but Klefeker's kick was blocked and it was 48-28.
The offensive onslaught continued as Bellmont’s Bodkins scored another touchdown this time from five yards out and Lenager added the kick for a 48-35 score.
Columbia City took only two minutes to score again with Arntz rushing in from nine yards and Klefeker's kick split the uprights to make the score 55-35.
The visitors weren’t done however, as Arntz intercepted Ulman’s pass for his third touchdown of the game. Klefeker's kick made the final score 62-35.
Columbia City had 64 plays for 492 yards of total offense and Bellmont had 67 plays for 393 yards.
Bellmont had the better passing game, completing 13 of 25 passes for 251 yards. Meanwhile the Eagles were three of 10 through the air for 61 yards.
The Eagles rushed for 431 yards on 54 carries and Bellmont had 42 carries for 142 yards.
With the win the Eagles record improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Bellmont, with the loss, drops to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Columbia City will be on the road again next Friday when they play Huntington North at 7 p.m.
