WASHINGTON, D.C. — Since taking office in 2017, Congressman Jim Banks hosted dozens of interns in his D.C. and Fort Wayne offices. Over the course of this year, there is one notable class of interns that share a major similarity with the Congressman – they all attended and graduated from the original Columbia City High School.
Rep. Banks said he is honored to have individuals from his hometown to help him serve Northeast Indiana.
“As a graduate from Columbia City High School, it’s appoint of pride to see my hometown so well represented in our nation’s capital,” said the Congressman.
This year’s interns included Caroline Boyd, who graduated from CCHS in 2020. She interned for Rep. Banks from January until May. She attends George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
Interning from May through August is Evan Hochstetler, who graduated from CCHS in 2019. He attends Purdue University, Fort Wayne.
Jaclyn Fries began interning with Rep. Banks during her senior year at CCHS in 2019. She is interning in the D.C. office May through August. Fries is a student at Ball State University.
“Caroline, Evan and Jaclyn are hard-workers and have been invaluable to my team’s efforts, but I’d expect nothing less from graduates of CCHS,” said the Congressman. “We will miss their help after their internships are completed.”
