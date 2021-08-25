AUBURN — The Columbia City High School Eagle tennis team competed Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Dekalb Invitational.
There were seven teams in total at the meet and in the end CCHS placed fifth. Additionally, several players ended up competing in the finals.
Alex Rongos ended up placing fifth in the No. 1 singles group. His match scores were 3-6, 6-2 and 4-10 in the first. The second match scores were both 6-3 and the third match score was 8-1.
Tobey Krider placed third in the No. 2 singles group. Match 1 scores were 6-4 and 6-3, match 2 scores were 0-6 and 1-6 and match 3 was 8-1.
Noah Finefrock placed second in the No. 3 singles, with scores of 6-1 in the first match, 6-0 and 6-1 in the second and 5-7 in the third.
Peyton Pope and Jaxon Crawford placed sixth in the No. 1 doubles group. Scores were 7-5, 3-6 and 10-7 in the first match. Second match scores were 6-2 and 6-3 and the third match score was 2-8.
Ben Kuhmichel and Rhet Wilson placed fifth in the No. 2 doubles group. Scores in the first match were 5-7, 6-0 and 5-10. Second match scores were 6-2 and 6-3 and the third match score was 8-6.
