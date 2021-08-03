CHURUBUSCO — PetSafe brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park grant contest and Churubusco has been selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park at Churubusco Community Park. Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities.
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31 anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com. Employees and partner employees of the parent company PetSafe, Radio Systems Corporation, are also not eligible to vote in the grant contest.
“PetSafe has given ‘Busco an awesome opportunity to bring another amenity to our beautiful park and the first public dog park in Whitley County. This park will be able to be used by all for free! I strongly encourage everyone to vote for our community so we can provide our pets with a fun, safe place for them to play,” said Madalyn Sade-Bartl, clerk-treasurer for the Town of Churubusco.
Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Following the contest voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
“The PetSafe brand is so proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play,” said Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe brand. “This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we’re looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for you finalist.”
For more information on the 2021 Bark for Your Park grant contest and to vote for Churubusco, visit barkforyourpark.com.
