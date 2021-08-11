CHURUBUSCO — This year will be the 43rd year for the Churubusco Rotary Club’s Annual Charity Golf Scramble at Eel River Golf Club.
The golf outing is scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, with lunch at 11:15 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.
“Over the last 42 years, we have raised over $252,000 via the Churubusco Rotary Annual Charity Golf Scramble,” read a recent press release from the organization. “One hundred precent of the proceeds from the Annual Golf Scramble benefit local charities, civic improvements, extracurricular school activities and annual scholarships for Churubusco’s top high school seniors. To continue these great programs, we need your support.”
For this year’s outing, coordinators are asking the public to consider giving any amount. Donations of $100 or more receive special recognition on the day of the event as Hole Sponsors. In addition, with a $250 donation, your organization will be prominently displayed on the Beverage Cart or Challenge Holes. Please ask about special event giveaway sponsorship opportunities.
“We greatly appreciate your support in our previous golf scrambles and look forward to your response,” read the release. “In order to properly recognize your efforts, we ask that you submit your sponsorship by September 14, 2021. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach the committee at the contact information listed below.
Questions or payment options: 260-409-7200 or churubuscorotarygolf@gmail.com
