CHURUBUSCO — Forty-some years ago, the CHS Class of 1981 was bright eyed and looking forward to the future. One hundred and one bright students received their diplomas that year and set out for their life's adventure.
Now, in 2021, those same friends came together for a night of celebrating friendships and bright futures when the CHS Class of 1981 gathered at Edwin Coe Distillery on Saturday, July 24, 2021, just north of Churubusco.
Thirty-five alumni and spouses gathered to review old Tusitala pictures, share great memories and rekindle old friendships. While many people live close by, three alumnus traveled particularly far. Rick Herendeen came from Florida, BethAnn Peters Richard came all the way from Texas, and Ray Dever traveled from upper Michigan. The CHS Class of 1981 alumni now live throughout Indiana but many students didn't move far and still call Churubusco their home.
The reunion boasted happy times, and created new memories, the Class of 1981 also remembered the friends they have lost including Zania Gordon, John Butler, Bobby Davis, George Welsh, Chris Cullison, and Scott Geiger. BethAnn Peters Richard led a prayer of remembrance to uplift the Class and remember friends lost.
Various door prizes were given as supported and donated by Churubusco businesses. The Class of 1981 wishes to thank The Magic Wand, East of Chicago Pizza, Egolf's IGA, Sav U Mor, and Edwin Coe's. The Class acknowledges their great start in this small community and thanks everyone including teachers, support staff, administration, and friends for the great times and memories.
A great idea came up that involves all CHS alumni. The Class of 1981 is personally inviting them to join their class at Churubusco High School for the CHS Homecoming to be held this fall. At this time, the actual date for Homecoming has not yet been determined. Plans are being made for a gathering for all alumni after the football game. Stay tuned on Facebook and the Churubusco News for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.