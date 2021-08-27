COLUMBIA CITY — In a battle of Eagles it was the visiting eighth ranked (4A) Delta Eagles scoring on a late touchdown to defeat the Columbia City Eagles 14-10 at Columbia City High School on Friday night.
Columbia City Coach Brett Fox commented, “the game came down to two plays basically but overall it was a great defensive effort by our guys and offensively we just couldn’t convert with several opportunities we had.”
Early on both squads struggled to muster much offensive production and traded punts and field position in an uneventful first quarter offensively.
In the second quarter the respective offenses started to heat up and it was Delta getting on the scoreboard first when Abram Stitt rambled 28 yards for the touchdown to put Delta up 6-0. Levi Griffis added the point after to make it 7-0 at the 1:23 mark of the second quarter.
Columbia City countered when Abe Barrera ran 15 yards down near the goal line after shedding two Delta Tacklers a third hit jarred the ball loose and it rolled into the end zone where Columbia City’s Hunter Herron dove on the loose ball for the touchdown to make the score 7-6. Garrett Klefeker added the extra point to knot the score at seven apiece 8:34 into the second quarter.
On Delta’s next possession they turned the ball over on their first play and Columbia City would take advantage and threatened the end zone but got stopped by a Delta defensive stand and the drive stalled at the 21-yard line.
Garrett Klefeker converted on a 28-yard field goal to make the score 10-7 going into halftime.
Delta struggled to take care of the football as they fumbled three times in the half but still only trailed by three at the intermission after racking up 146 yards of total offense on 27 plays.
Columbia City, meanwhile, garnered 72 yards on 25 plays in the half while not committing a turnover.
In the third quarter the two teams played another scoreless frame. A late Delta fumble was recovered by Columbia City which was setup with decent field position and later had a Klefeker field goal attempt to increase the lead but a high snap led to a hurried low kick that bounced off the crossbar.
Columbia City had a late possession deep inside Delta territory to perhaps salt away more time and potentially the game but a fumble gave the football back to Delta.
Delta converted 8:11 into the fourth quarter on a 61 yard pass from quarterback Kaden Bond to Abram Stitt and the point after was good to provide the final margin of 14-10 in favor of Delta.
Delta ended the game with 246 yards on 49 plays while Columbia City mustered 122 yards of total offense on 47 plays.
Delta had 110 yards on the ground on 39 carries and Columbia City had 107 rushing on 43 carries.
Delta had the better of the passing game throwing for 136 yards on 7 of 10 completions. Columbia City had 15 yards on 1 of 4 attempts through the air.
Next week Columbia City opens NE8 conference play traveling to Decatur to take on Bellmont.
