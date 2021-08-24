CHURUBUSCO — The community came together in a big way recently for one of its own.
They call him “Veteran Josh.” He served in the Army, experiencing two tours in Iraq from 2007 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018. Josh was honorably discharged, but came home with some ailments, the most notable of which being PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Helping him with this is the non-profit Our Turn to Serve. They helped match Josh with his service dog and Labrador Retriever, Dale.
The veterans who take part in the Our Turn to Serve program don’t have to pay for the service animal or training, but costs are high for both.
This is where the Churubusco community stepped in.
A benefit took place on July 24 and was hosted by the American Legion Post 157 and VFW Post 3846. There was a bike show, silent auction, corn-hole, beer garden, entertainment and more. In the end the goal was met of raising more than $10,000 for Dale.
Today, training continues for Josh and Dale, who will be able to support Josh and will be able to help give signals to Josh when he needs them.
“Service dogs help veterans with service related disabilities by providing them with trained service dogs,” read a press release for the event. “These dogs can be trained to sense when a veteran is experiencing signs of PTSD and give a signal to the veteran that helps ground them. They will also wake veterans when they are having night tremors and can also turn on lights when symptoms are occurring at night.”
The local posts were supported by American Legion Auxiliary 157, VFW Auxiliary 3846, Sons of the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop 81 and would like to thank the community for their support as well.
