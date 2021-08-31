COLUMBIA CITY — Medical coating technology provider, DOT America, Inc., announces plan to expand operations and receives a tax abatement for their equipment.
Located in the Blue River Industrial Park in Columbia City, DOT America works primarily in the medical device industry and has seen great demand for their Vacuum Plasma Spray system, which coats implants. The new piece of equipment is a $1.8 million investment and will double DOT America’s capacity to service a need for Titanium Plasma Spray and HA Plasma Spray. The coating is essential for implants to allow bone on-growth and in-growth.
“Growth has continued to occur here at DOT America. There has been a real need for our capabilities in the area and we are proud to base DOT America in Columbia City and Whitley County,” said Michael Venturini, DOT America President and CEO.
DOT America currently employs 39 and will add an additional 10 employees as part of their expansion.
“We are happy to see DOT America’s role in the global medical device supply chain continue to grow and their need for additional equipment to meet demand,” said Dale Buuck, President of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
Since 2014, Germany-based DOT GmbH has invested more than $7 million to lease, renovate and equip its facility at 335 Towerview Drive in Columbia City to establish its U.S. subsidiary DOT America, Inc.
“DOT America’s decision to expand their operations in Columbia City continues the cultivation of our global economy and speaks volumes of our City’s commitment to growth and progress. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with DOT America and their future success,” said Mayor Ryan Daniel.
At the request of Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the Columbia City Common Council approved a tax abatement on equipment for the project. The equipment consists of a vacuum chamber that will be fully automated and robotic to allow the highest efficiency and consistency possible.
“Indiana is committed to cultivating a pro-business environment, so more global companies can find success here in the Hoosier state,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “DOT America has secured continuous growth over the past several years, and we are excited to support them as they grow again and create more jobs in northeast Indiana.”
The IEDC offered DOT America, Inc. up to $80,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
