CHURUBUSCO — There was some tension in the air Monday night as parents addressed the Smith-Green Community School board expressing frustrations over current quarantine rules going on at the school.
It was recently announced by the schools that it would move to virtual learning until Sept. 7, citing the reason for the change was an increase in COVID cases since the school opened this school year.
On Sunday, Aug. 29 Superintendent Dan Hile made an address to the community via Youtube. He informed the public that as of last Friday, confirmed cases in the elementary school reached 27. By comparison, he said that last year there were only three confirmed cases at the elementary level. The positive cases meant that 35 percent of the student population, or 187 students, were forced into quarantine. At the junior/senior level, there were nine confirmed cases but 178 students, or 26 percent of the student body, were forced into quarantine.
Hile explained that contact tracing forced more students to quarantine at the secondary school due to the way class schedules work. He added that several staff members had also tested positive and were forced to quarantine. All of these factors led to the decision to move to virtual learning.
“This move will allow sufficient time for the majority of these quarantine periods to end and will also slow down any possible transmission of the virus in our classrooms,” said Hile.
Still, several in the community opposed this move and made their feelings known Monday night. Students and families stood outside the school carrying signs. On them were phrases like “kids fall behind at virtual,” “kids need in person learning” and “school is failing our kids.”
Still others criticized the decision to allow sports and extracurriculars to continue if the school is virtual.
Hile explained that, “since we were able to make this change proactively and because we have not observed any transmission within any of our extracurricular groups so far this year, I felt it appropriate to allow our student activities to continue whenever possible.”
In his Youtube video, Hile did say he expected the decision would cause some criticism, but added he was, “committed to disrupting as few things as possible for our children who have already had to sacrifice so much over the last 18 months.”
He prefaced though that if positive cases or contact tracing quarantine were required, the activity would need to stop for a time.
“There is nothing that I or the rest of the Smith-Green staff would like more than to see the quarantine requirements end as every one of us wants our students to be in person with us every single day,” Hile said. “However, an important part of my job is to make sure the school stays in compliance with the law.”
It is the law, he said, that requires the school to follow contact tracing protocol. Hile said the school was working on ways it could limit the effects of contact tracing quarantine, working with local and other health agencies to find solutions.
“I remain hopeful that changes are on the horizon that will improve some of our concerns,” he said.
