CHURUBUSCO — As you travel through Churubusco, along U.S. 33, you will see a bright yellow building at 107 McCoy Dr. It’s the new home of Bee Great Local, seller of local honey and honey-based products.
Owners David and Tammy Mullins started the business three years ago. Then, it was beehives and the back of a small truck to store supplies. They first sold their honey during the Grabill Country Days Fair. They brought with them 80 pints, and by day two they had already sold out.
“That’s when I knew,” David said. They were on to something.
With that in mind, the next step was to get more hives. They sold their product via their online store, beegreatlocal.com. A key part to their growth though was the ability to get customers to taste their products. They offered samples and started to travel the farmer’s market and craft bazaar circuits.
With continued growth also came the opportunity to sell their products in a few grocery stores. David said though once 25 percent of sales are wholesale, you are required to have a retail space. Thus began the search for the Mullins to find the right place to build their store.
But unforeseen to all was the arrival of the pandemic. This, they acknowledged, slowed some of the retail business, but the Mullins said they continued to stay busy thanks to their successful online store.
What set them apart was offering free home delivery. “That’s what kept us going. People were shopping from home,” said Tammy.
Once restrictions were lifted last fall, the real search for a space began. They knew they wanted to locate their business in the area, seeing a gap in the market on beekeeping supplies and such.
“David was driving home and saw this building for sale, we spoke to the realtor who gave us a tour and we thought it was a good fit,” remembers Tammy.
The building was officially purchased in April and after only four months of hard work, they were ready to open it to the public. The Mullins had their official grand opening celebration this past week.
Tammy took the helm on the decorating. She said she wanted there to be a focus on the bees, with pictures and bee facts decorating the walls. All the products Bee Great Local offers is on display with colorful touches to highlight them all.
The rest of the building has space for storage, room for their barrels, a processing kitchen and more. The space has room to grow, with the Mullins excited to add on other products and opportunities as well. They plan on building on the market, selling beekeeping supplies and offering classes to those interested in keeping their own bees.
For the Mullins, it is more than a business. It is a passion project for the ideals they value. After all, the name really says it all.
Protecting honey bee populations, as they are in decline, is so important and is a topic they take seriously.
“We want to make an impact on the honeybee population and we hope to get more people involved (in this effort),” said David.
Beekeeping also runs in the family. He remembers a few of his family members, including his uncle, had their own hives. It started as a hobby for David, who purchased his hives and kept them at his father Roger’s home, north of Columbia City.
“It was something for us to do together,” David says.
Now the Mullins have 25 hives, which supply the liquid honey that is sold in their store. With demand rising though, so did the need for more hives, but this is okay for the Mullins because it allows them to fulfill another passion project – supporting local.
The Mullins have several clients that they offer beekeeping services too, teaching them how to be their own beekeepers. They also partner with other local beekeepers whose hives supply enough honey for their other products. The Mullins also offer their product at local grocery stores.
They also want to use their space to support other local business people. Inside the store is a seated area and coffee bar. Here they intend on carrying products from different area vendors for sale.
“We grew up local and want to be part of a local community,” said Tammy, who grew up in Leo. David was raised in Columbia City.
Part of their initiative is also served through the organizations they take part in. This includes Indiana Grown, which advocates supporting local Indiana Farmers. They are also part of Indiana Artisan, which promotes local crafts people and makers of fine art, food and beverage.
Aside from the liquid honey, Bee Great Local also sells spreads, candies, hand lotion, lip balm, soaps, even bee pollen.
Their premier products are their whiskey and rum barrel-aged honeys. It was these two that got them accepted into Indiana Artisans.
The rum barrel honey took them to the International Flavor Awards, where it received second place out of 9,000 entries.
Their product has since been sold to at least a dozen states throughout the country, reaching Florida, Mississippi, Michigan, Washington Colorado and others, but local is still part of their focus. The Mullins say they intend to continue their online store and home delivery services, as well as opening their retail space.
Both David and Tammy have backgrounds in education, with David previously working as a sociology professor at the University of Saint Francis. He had also once worked in economics for a college in Mississippi. Tammy continues to work as a principal for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Their background in economics gave them the tools they needed to reach out to the necessary organizations to make their business a reality. They offer thanks to the USDA and a local farmer’s bank, as well as the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, who helped the Mullins find the right financial fit and helped them make the needed connections to grow.
Both David and Tammy encourage members of the community to stop by and see their store to learn more.
“We provide something you can’t get anywhere else around,” they said. “We’re easy to get to. You’re welcome to come in, sit down, talk bees and stay awhile.”
For more information, visit beegreatlocal.com or check out the Bee Great Local Facebook page.
