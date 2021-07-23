COLUMBIA CITY — Residents of Columbia City will see some changes to the trash pick-up schedule which will begin Aug. 2 this year.
Trash pick-up will be split each week between two days. Previously trash collection had been split between Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.
“Streamlining trash collection will be beneficial for the aesthetic of our city and will help us navigate better around the holidays,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
Another aspect motivating the change is the city’s provider, Advanced Disposal, was recently acquired by Waste Management.
Area Vice President for Waste Management Aaron Johnson said, “We look forward to serving the city of Columbia City with safe, efficient and high-quality service.”
He added, “WM is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management and commits to taking care of each other, our customers, our communities and the environment.”
The day that trash is collected for residents is dependent on where in the city they live. The city is divided along Main Street. For those living on the west side trash will be collected on Tuesdays each week. Those living on the east side trash will be collected on Wednesdays.
The city’s contract with Waste Management has been extended to 2024.
“We are excited to have Waste Management now serving our community as a continuation of Advanced Disposal’s service,” said Mayor Daniel.
