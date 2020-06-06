COLUMBIA CITY — The Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority approved more than $13 million in financing through its 2019-2020 HOME Investment Partnerships round for the new construction or preservation of affordable housing across nine rural Indiana counties.
Together, these developments will create or preserve 216 units of affordable housing in the state.
“The need for safe, decent and affordable housing has never been more pressing across rural parts of Indiana,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “This funding will not only support the creation or preservation of affordable units, but will also leverage additional investment into these communities.”
Whitley County will receive funding for 20 units at the Clugston Apartments and nine units at Oak Street Homes.
Other counties receiving funding include Elkhart, La Porte, Porter, Vigo, Washington, Dearborn and Fountain.
he purpose of the HOME program is to provide subsidies in the form of grants and loans to selected applicants for the acquisition, rehabilitation and/or new construction of rental housing for low and moderate-income people.
Since 2016, more than 600 units of affordable housing have been created or preserved through the HOME program in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.