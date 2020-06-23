COLUMBIA CITY — With all the turmoil surrounding law enforcement officers on a national level, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel took the time to see the city’s officers in action.
“I had a first-hand look at different shifts and what they do … watching our officers at work,” Daniel said.
With many officers reaching retirement age in recent years, there are many officers with four years of experience or less.
“I know they have big hearts and are trying to do the best they can to serve our residents,” Daniel said.
Daniel referenced an officer who assisted a child who got mad at her parents and left her home. The officer found the girl and sat and talked with her, then helped her home.
“It’s little stories like that that people don’t see,” Daniel said.
In a time of much upset and individuals rejecting police officers, that situation has not carried over to Columbia City at that level.
“Not only do our officers deeply care about our residents, but our residents care about our police officers, too,” Daniel said. “I know our officers really do have the best interest of our community at heart.”
In other parts of the country, some are calling for defunding of police departments.
“We’re in a really challenging time right now as a society, figuring out what we’re going to do long-term,” Daniel said. “We focus on making sure our officers understand the position. We focus on crime, prevention and community policing, regardless of ethnicity, gender, race or background.”
Police Chief Scott Leatherman recently presented new job descriptions for the city’s officers, updating duties and job titles. Those job descriptions were approved by the council.
Among many other duties and essential functions, the city lists the following in the job description:
“Effectively communicates with people without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, age, gender, disability and status of citizenship, providing information, mediating disputes, and advising individuals of rights and processes, and maintains a professional demeanor during stressful circumstances to include volatile fast-developing situations.”
In addition to clearly defining officers’ responsibilities, the city also changed the job title from “captain” to “deputy chief.” The position is currently held by Gary Parrett.
Salary ranges will not change in relation to the updated job descriptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.