WHITLEY COUNTY — Charles “Chuck” Zumbrun of Churubusco was elected as Whitley County Surveyor at a caucus held Oct. 11 by Whitley County Democrats.
Zumbrun replaces former Whitley County Surveyor Mark Mynhier, who resigned in September, citing personal reasons.
Zumbrun is a sixth generation resident of Whitley County. After graduating from Churubusco High School, he went on to earn a B.S in Electrical Engineering Technology and an M.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University.
Zumbrun’s professional career has been divided between being an owner-operator on the family farm in Smith Township and software engineering at a variety of firms in the area. He is currently employed as the chief technology officer at Complete Wellness Solutions in Fort Wayne, building software platforms to improve health and wellness.
He and his wife, Debbie, reside on the family farm in Whitley County. They have two sons: Paul and Josh. Paul and his wife, Lisa, live in San Francisco. He’s director of engineering for Clover Health, which specializes in lowering health care costs through data analysis.
Josh and his wife, Erin, live in Washington DC, where he works as an international economics correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. Their daughter, Addie, was born May 9 and is the Zumburns’ first grandchild.
