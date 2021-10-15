COLUMBIA CITY — A former Columbia City priest made his first appearance in Whitley County court this week.
David S. Huneck, 31, was booked into the Whitley County Jail on Oct. 8 and later released that day on a $41,000 ten percent bond. He appeared in Whitley Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Huneck is facing charges for child seduction, sexual battery, battery, furnishing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two of which are felonies and the rest misdemeanors.
Huneck previously served the St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, as well as chaplain for Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne. He is currently not appearing in public service for the church.
It is alleged that the charges are the result of two incidents, one of which occurred in June and the other in September, involving two young women ages 19 and 17.
At Wednesday’s hearing, a not guilty plea was entered, and Huneck was reminded that the no contact order for the two alleged victims in the case was being maintained. Superior Court Judge Douglas Fahl recused himself from the case, citing he attends services at the Catholic church in town. Judge Fahl indicated the circuit court judge is also a practicing Catholic. A special judge is expected to be brought in.
Huneck will appear in court again for a pretrial conference Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.