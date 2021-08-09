WHITLEY COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of S.R. 205 for asphalt repaving.
Crews will be working from U.S. 30 in Columbia City to Whitley Street in Churubusco.
During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of U.S. 30, S.R. 9 and U.S. 33, or find an alternate route.
Work is scheduled to start on or after August 16 and is expected to last until mid-October.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
- Twitter: @INDOTNortheast
- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
