HUNTINGTON—The Columbia City Lady Eagle golfers pickup a hard earned a win over Huntington North, 169-175.
The game took place Thursday, Aug. 19 at Maple Grove Golf Club.
Grace Dill, of Huntington North, was the match medalist shooting a 1 under par 35 on the front 9.
Abby Pequignot and Lindsey McCammom both carded 40’s for the visiting Eagles and Lily Fowler fired a 43. Niya Bell shot a 46 and Cora Hall rounded out the varsity scoring for CCHS with a 49.Olivia Potts shot a career low 48 and Emma Ulrey had a 58.
With the win the Lady Eagles dual record improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in NE8 play.
Columbia City travels to Whispering Creek Saturday, Aug. 21 to participate in the New Haven Invitational with a 7:30 am shotgun start.
Then on Tuesday, Aug. 24 the golfers make a return appearance at Chestnut Hills to take on No. 4 ranked Homestead.
