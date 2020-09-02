Demand has been high, and supply has been low, but sales are up this year at The RV Center in Columbia City, owner Ron Sleeper said.
According to a June 2020 article on PRNewswire, recreational vehicle rentals through website RVshare are up 1,600% since early April. Camper sales and rentals in northeast Indiana are also higher than normal.
“It (is) a great way to do the great escape in the pandemic,” Sleeper explained. “You can social distance, control the environment … the bedding … (know that) food is coming from that refrigerator.”
RVs allow people to do something different while maintaining their own space and giving them room to stay safe. Sleeper reported that customers have told him there can be a 3-week waiting period to get into some campgrounds. Other customers have told him they are camping on private property when they visit friends and relatives.
The RV Center mainly deals in towable campers, and Sleeper said that at the start of the shutdowns he had 80–100 trailers in his lot. Those have been selling briskly. The most popular models are what he called “bunk units,” which are towable trailers with sleeping space for entire families — Mom, Dad, the kids and a friend or two. They can have an indoor kitchen and/or an outdoor kitchen, and a full bathroom.
Tent campers are also popular. “I’m sold out of those,” Sleeper said.
The difficulty comes in meeting demand. When the pandemic hit, many businesses were shut down — not only dealerships, but also manufacturing centers, which made camper parts hard to find.
Slowdowns in the supply chain are what pose the greatest difficulty now. As an example, Sleeper mentioned that he was driving through Elkhart County. There, he saw an RV factory with a number of campers in the lot but with cardboard windows. The campers were waiting for their real windows to be installed, and the windows couldn’t be installed until they were delivered to the RV manufacturer.
Sleeper had some orders out in June that have only started to be delivered in August. Of a set of three RVs that he had ordered, he said that two were pre-sold before they came to his store, and the last one sold within the hour.
Sleeper reported that he’s down about 80% in stock from what he is able to normally have in his show space because of the shutdown domino effect.
However, people don’t just want to buy their campers. Some have campers that have suffered from disuse for a while and could use a tune-up.
“Our service department has been (really busy)” Sleeper said. “I’ve had to hire more people.”
Sleeper gave this example: A customer had a camper but let it sit in a field for some years. Now, that customer has had it fixed up so it can be used once more.
Hoosiers of northeast Indiana are finding ways to get outside, do something different and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having that adventure in a controlled environment, like an RV, is just another way that folks are coping and creating great memories.
