COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is coordinating the fifth annual Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade trick or treating event in downtown Columbia City on October 29, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. in downtown Columbia City. Additionally, they are inviting businesses and organizations around the county to participate with booths downtown or to welcome visitors at their own locations.
Children and adults are invited to dress up in costume and walk from location to location in downtown Columbia City. They may find candy, treats, stickers or other drawings, games or activities at various locations. A complete list of participants will be posted online. Enjoy this opportunity to get to know new places and meet new people!
“Once again year we’re adding a Trunk or Treat component to our event so that businesses and organizations not located downtown can join the fun too,” said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “If a local church, youth group, non-profit organization or club would like to set up a booth or offer trunk or treating from a vehicle, they’re invited to contact us to reserve a space in downtown Columbia City. There is no cost to participate.”
Each year, more than 800 people participate in the Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade trick or treating event.
If your business or organization would like to participate, contact the Chamber at (260) 248-8131 or email jennifer@whitleychamber.com
