WOLF LAKE — Students ages 9-17 can become Junior and Teen Indiana Master Naturalists through sessions held by the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College and Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site. Both organizations are hosting a monthly nine-session series about various nature topics for local youth to discover Indiana’s outdoor world through hands-on activities, volunteering and connection with local natural resource and conservation agencies.
Beginning in September, young learners will get their hands dirty with outdoor investigations each month as they explore topics like owls, geology and soils, nature photography, zoology, wetlands and more.
“Students apply what they learned to volunteer in their own communities – helping remove invasive species, learn about trail maintenance and so much more,” said Kaitlyn Sproles, Merry Leas Environmental Education Outreach Coordinator.
“This program is unique because it brings together students with similar interests and provides an environment in which they can learn, thrive and grow,” said Sproles. “There is no other class out there that I know of that brings together so many local experts across a variety of career paths and interests to help inspire the students.”
The mission of the Junior and Teen Indiana Master Naturalist programs is to bring together natural resource specialists with young people, ages 9-17, to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils and wildlife and promote volunteer service in local communities. If students attend at least seven of the nine session and complete all of their hours for volunteer service, they receive a certificate and patch upon graduation.
Registration is open now and the deadline to register is Sept. 1. Space is limited. More information including session dates and topics can be found on Merry lea’s website at Goshen.edu.merrylea/imn.
The cost is $100 per student for all nine session, which covers administrative fees, program supplies, books and snacks. The fee is due in full upon registration and is non-refundable.
The Junior IMN program includes students ages 9-12 and sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on each program day. The Teen IMN program includes students ages 13-17 and sessions are held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on each program day. If children from the same family belong in both Junior and Teen IMN programs, the guardians can decide which age group to sign up all of their children to they may attend sessions together. Age limits are determined by the student’s age as of May 5, 2022.
Program sessions will take place in various locations around Merry Lea’s property and at Gene Stratton-Porter Historic Site at 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City, IN 46784. See Merry Lea’s website for specific locations and addresses for each session.
Merry Lea has implemented protocols to protect everyone’s health during the program time and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and to self-screen before arrival and stay home if feeling ill or if you have been around someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, Ind. Halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Visit Goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page for more information.
