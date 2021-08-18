COLUMBIA CITY — Tempers were high Monday night during the Whitley County Consolidated School Board of Trustees meeting. The topic on everyone’s minds – how to address masks when school begins.
In the end it was decided to maintain the policy saying masks will be optional.
The issue was brought up as the COVID-19 cases are still prevalent in the state with the Delta variant, which brought up the question if the policy should change.
A motion had been made by Board member Tim Bloom to make masks mandatory, but his motion died with no other board members to second it.
“We all thought two or three months ago we were nearing the finish line,” Bloom began. “Our goal is to have all students engage in in-person instruction and do so safely for themselves, our other students and staff.”
He added, “if we have to close our schools think of the impact.” Bloom cited other schools in the state who have had to rescind their mask optional policy after outbreaks occurred.
“Nothing prevents us from following the lead of other educational institutions and others who chose to be proactive rather than reactive,” Bloom continued. “Do we wait until we have an outbreak or do we do everything in our power to prevent an outbreak?”
An angry member of the audience called for Boom’s resignation forcing others to shout their frustrations as well. This came after two hours of public comments were made by different members of the community, each presenting different perspectives on the issue. It was Board President Don Armstrong who responded.
“You all want to talk about freedom and having different viewpoints. We listened to you (the audience) for two hours and we have a right to talk as well,” he said. “We have a great school system but we aren’t perfect. I’ve been around this school system since 1965. I’ve looked at the good, the bad and all the rest of this. We have disagreements but we can get the job done for our kids. We don’t always agree but we are going to do the best job we can.”
Most of those to speak during the public expression portion of the meeting called for masks to be made optional.
“The road to hell is paved with good intentions,” said Damian Stafford. “It is shameful and criminal to mask our children.”
“It is child abuse to force students to wear snotty fabric,” said Katie Flora. “You aren’t following the science you are following a narrative. Stop treating our children like walking-talking disease spreaders.”
Roger Lundblad said, “the government and media have caused this division. You have a right to wear a mask, you have a right to get a vaccine. You don’t have a right to force it on someone. This has to stop.”
“Let me be a parent,” said Nikki Venable. “I know what is best for my child. I see them every night. I see them every morning. We kept our children home because we did not want to put a mask on them. If you have a fear of your child coming in to contact, keep them at home.”
“It’s (wearing masks) is oppressive and it is disruptive,” said Dawn Boyd. “Don’t force us to do something that is not going to help it’s only going to instill fear and cause our older children to just blindly follow without questioning it.”
Vivica Shikan, a senior at Eagle Tech Academy, gave a tearful plea asking not to have to wear masks. She said, “letting the school go back to masks as a whole would create more restrictions. This year we need to take a stand and say no to masks. This is a free country that feels less free. Allow us to use our own critical thinking and decide what is best for us. Allow us to have our freedom.”
Alternatively, there were other parents who asked for masks to be mandated.
“COVID is worse now than it was last year with the Delta variant and we cannot drop our defenses now,” said Forest Walter. “A COVID outbreak could take our (the parents) choice away from us and we would hate to have to go to virtual learning. If we mask up we have a better chance at avoiding going virtual. Let’s just get our under 12 year-olds protected until a shot is available to them.”
“There is robust scientific research that says masks do reduce the spread of COVID, they can filter many different size of droplets from spreading into a room and the environment around us, people can spread the virus before showing symptoms,” said Holly Andreas. “The benefits to mask up far outweigh the risks of not masking up.”
After the policy allowing for masks to be optional was continued, Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott did encourage the parents in attendance to be regularly checking with their kids to make sure they weren’t showing symptoms of COVID, adding all parties would do “their part to try and keep COVID out of the schools.”
