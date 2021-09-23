WOLF LAKE—Join Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College for an enchanting night hike on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as part of the annual Enchanted Forest event. Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real “live” animals on the trails.
Merry Lea’s costumed staff and volunteers will talk about life as a native Indiana animal. They will discuss their favorite foods, fears, habitats and answer questions children and adults may have. This family-friendly evening is a great alternative to Halloween events too scary for young children.
Hikes will take place every 25 minutes. While families wait outside, they can enjoy live music, snacks and activities. At the end of the evening, participants can warm up by the campfire while sipping hot cocoa.
Registration is not required. The cost is $3.50 per person, but children age 2 and younger are free. The Enchanted Forest event will take place at Merry Lea’s Farmstead site, 2152 S 425 W, Albion, Ind.
Outdoor public trails continue to be a safe space individuals and households can visit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, we have implemented several protocols to protect everyone’s health during this event.
Masks are required for all participants over age 2 at all times. All activities will occur outdoors, so please come dressed for the weather. Guests, staff and volunteers will maintain 6 feet of physical distance when possible.
Enjoy an autumn evening outdoors with nighttime views and sounds of Merry Lea’s wetlands, forests and prairies. See our website or call our office at (260) 799-5869 for more information.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, Ind., halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is an 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure. To learn more, see Merry Lea’s web site at www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
