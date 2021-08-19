COLUMBIA CITY — Purdue Extension in northeast Indiana will host a field day on August 26 for farmers and agribusiness professionals highlighting research projects being done at the Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center (NEPAC), 4821 E. 400 S, Columbia City, IN.
The program begins with a series of morning workshops led by Purdue Extension experts. Workshop topics and presenters include:
* Weed Control Update, by Bill Johnson, Purdue Extension weed specialist
* Crop Diseases Update, by Darcy Telenko, Purdue Extension field crops pathologist
* Agronomic Management of Corn Following a Rye Cover Crop, by Daniel Quinn, Purdue Extension corn specialist
* Soybean Update, by Shaun Casteel, Purdue Extension soybean specialist
* Pesticide Minibulks, by Ann Kline, Purdue Extension Educator
* NEPAC research plot update: Tom Richards, NEPAC farm
Some optional afternoon sessions may be added to the educational line-up.
The Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center has many demonstrations and research projects being conducted on this working farm. See a prepared handout by Tom Richards and visit plots.
Participants can receive private applicator recertification program credit. Normally $10, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance are sponsoring this fee in 2021. Commercial applicator and crop adviser credits are also available.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch provided. Admission is free, but registration is required by Aug. 20 to receive a meal.
Event sponsors (to date) include Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Ag Plus, Inc., Agro-Chem, Inc., Beacon Credit Union, Bippus State Bank, E.F. Rhoades, Elite Ag Solutions, Farm Credit Mid-America, Indiana 811, Schlipf Precision Ag, Inc., and TTG Equipment. Visit vendor booths and displays at the field day for more information.
To sign up, contact the Whitley County Extension Office at 260-244-7615 to leave your name and phone number by Aug. 20. If you require auxiliary aids and services due to a disability, please contact us by Aug. 20 at 260-244-7615.
For more information, visit the Purdue Extension Whitley County Website, http://extension.purdue.edu/whitley, or give us a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.