Officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are pursuing a new lead in the Delphi murder case, and are currently seeking information from the public.
It was in February of 2017 when Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing. The two had been walking on a trail in Delphi, Ind., and their bodies would be found the next day. Since then the police have been using two possible sketches as well as a cell phone video recording to try to identify a suspect in the case.
In new information this week, police are now seeking information regarding an online profile under the name anthony_shots.
“This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications including, but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram,” read a press release from the state police.
Included in this profile are photos of a male model, along with photos to indicate they had fancy cars and wealth. Police also know whoever created the profile was using it to contact female minors.
“The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them,” the press release continued.
The police emphasize that the images used in the profile were taken for the use of the account, and the person shown in them is not a person of interest in the investigation.
“Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535,” the release concluded. “Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.”
