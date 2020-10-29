COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Police Department was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to conduct several high-visibility enforcement campaigns designed to prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.
The funding was provided by the National Traffic Safety Highway Administration as part of the state’s Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program, or CHIRP.
“We’re always watching for impaired and dangerous drivers, but certain times of the year — usually those associated with heavy drinking or substance abuse — come with additional risks and challenges,” said Columbia City Police Chief Scott Leatherman. “This grant allows us to step up our efforts during those periods so that we can further keep road users and members of our community safe.”
The funds will be used by the department to conduct overtime patrols and carry out several targeted enforcement campaigns throughout the year.
Those include national mobilizations, such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket, as well as others developed and driven by the state, such as the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.
Although officers will be watching for all traffic violations during the enforcement periods, the campaigns mainly target dangerous, impaired or unrestrained drivers, and will occur during peak travel seasons and notorious drinking holidays, such as St. Patrick’s Day and Labor Day weekend.
To learn more about the Columbia City Police Department, visit columbiacitypolice.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.