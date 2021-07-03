June 1

35 special patrols

4 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 disabeld vehicle

1 VIN inspections

1 juvenile investigation

1 citizen assist

1 suspicious activity

1 golf cart inspection

1 welfare check

1 ordinance violation

10:57 Mental subject, 300 block of East Collins Street

13:53 Drug complaint, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

16:35 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street

18:13 Property damage accident, East US 30 and East SR 205

22:41 Noise complaint, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

June 2

31 special patrols

10 traffic stops

4 suspicious activity

1 animal investigation

08:26 Personal injury accident, 900 block of West Connexion Way

16:54 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street

19:56 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

20:13 Driving complaint, East US 30 and East SR 205

June 3

33 special patrols

9 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

2 welfare checks

1 vehicle lockout

1 VIN inspection

1 animal investigation

1 parking violation

03:14 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

05:29 Mental subject, 600 block of North Main Street

06:21 Mental subject, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

10:42 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

13:58 Property damage accident, East US 30 and East SR 205

14:40 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

15:26 Personal injury accident, Frontage and Main

17:06 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

17:39 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street

18:13 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

18:31 Drug complaint, 300 block of West Van Buren Street

19:47 Theft, 500 block of North Line Street

20:10 Personal injury accident, East Ellsworth Street and South Whitley Street

20:32 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

June 4

37 special patrols

22 traffic stops

2 welfare checks

2 parking violations

2 vehicle lockouts

1 suspicious activity

1 animal investigation

1 assist other agency

03:13 Property damage accident, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

13:12 Fireworks, 700 block of South Redstone Court

14:27 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 300 East

17:01 Driving complaint, East US 30 and East SR 205

18:00 911 hang up, West Van Buren Street and North Chauncey Street

19:44 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of West Frontage Road

21:30 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

23:36 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way

June 5

44 traffic stops

34 special patrols

3 ordinance violations

3 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 suspicious activity

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

02:39 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Wolf Road

19:28 Intoxicated driver, location unreported

19:46 Intoxicated person, 700 block of West Connexion Way

22:24 Fireworks, South Walnut Street and West Spencer Street

23:35 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 800 East

June 6

34 special patrols

30 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal investigation

1 parking violation

1 warrant service

01:10 Noise complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

01:38 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Binkley Road

03:33 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street

04:37 Child safety, 100 block of East Chicago Street

11:55 911 hang up, 800 block of South Whitley Street

14:24 Personal injury accident, West US 30 and North Line Street

17:11 Property recovered, North Line Street and West Walker Way

18:25 Child safety, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

19:22 Suicide attempt, 800 block of South Whitley Street

21:16 Driving complaint, 700 block of South Graber Court

June 7

30 special patrols

9 traffic stops

2 VIN inspections

2 ordinance violations

2 suspicious activity

1 warrant service

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 assist other agency

1 alarm

10:03 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

10:25 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:02 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way

16:09 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:17 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:21 Driving complaint, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

22:33 Theft, 100 block of East Chicago Street

June 8

28 special patrols

4 traffic stops

3 animal investigations

2 VIN inspections

2 suspicious activity

1 vehicle lockout

1 golf cart inspection

1 citizen assist

1 ordinance violation

1 welfare check

08:54 Property recovered, 400 block of South Whitley Street

12:54 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Whitley Street

15:41 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Armstrong Drive

16:02 Sex crime, 800 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:51 Intoxicated person, South Line Street and West Vine Street

17:16 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street

18:32 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

19:39 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

20:26 Traffic hazard, North Line Street and West US 30

21:57 ATV complaint, 700 block of West Legion Drive

23:16 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

June 20

11 traffic stops

3 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 juvenile investigations

1 welfare check

1 ordinance violation

1 animal investigation

1 vehicle lockout

00:41 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

17:52 PO violation, 300 block of North Oak Street

21:47 Driving complaint, South Main Street and East Market Street

22:43 Driving complaint, East US 30 and North Main Street

22:51 Theft from vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

June 21

19 traffic stops

5 parking violations

3 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 citizen assists

2 suspicious activity

2 alarms

1 assist other agency

05:01 Property damage accident, 700 block of West Connexion Way

12:59 Criminal mischief, 100 block of North Park Drive

16:04 Driving complaint, East SR 205 and East US 30

19:00 Theft, 1100 block of West Crooked Tree Drive

June 22

22 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 suspicious activity

2 alarms

2 animal investigations

2 juvenile investigations

1 vehicle lockout

1 parking violation

11:01 Burglary, 700 block of West Connexion Way

20:38 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

21:11 Property lost, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

21:15 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

June 23

7 traffic stops

5 suspicious activity

4 special patrols

3 juvenile investigations

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

1 ordinance violation

05:49 Death investigation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

08:59 Burglary, 400 block of North Chauncey Street

13:05 Intoxicated person, 400 block of East Van Buren Street

14:09 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

14:15 Criminal mischief, South Walnut Street and West Market Street

15:26 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street

20:18 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:27 Vehicle crash, left scene, West Market Street and South Walnut Street

22:32 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:44 911 hang up, 100 block of East Swihart Street

June 24

18 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

3 parking violations

3 suspicious activity

2 juvenile investigations

2 welfare checks

1 vehicle lockout

00:56 Noise complaint, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

11:49 Vehicle crash, left scene, East Van Buren Street and North Whitley Street

12:21 Suicide attempt, 700 block of North Burke Street

15:14 Theft, 600 block of East Business 30

18:30 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

19:32 Assault, 100 block of West Market Street

20:21 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

20:45 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

