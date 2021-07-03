June 1
35 special patrols
4 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 disabeld vehicle
1 VIN inspections
1 juvenile investigation
1 citizen assist
1 suspicious activity
1 golf cart inspection
1 welfare check
1 ordinance violation
10:57 Mental subject, 300 block of East Collins Street
13:53 Drug complaint, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
16:35 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street
18:13 Property damage accident, East US 30 and East SR 205
22:41 Noise complaint, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
June 2
31 special patrols
10 traffic stops
4 suspicious activity
1 animal investigation
08:26 Personal injury accident, 900 block of West Connexion Way
16:54 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street
19:56 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
20:13 Driving complaint, East US 30 and East SR 205
June 3
33 special patrols
9 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
2 welfare checks
1 vehicle lockout
1 VIN inspection
1 animal investigation
1 parking violation
03:14 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
05:29 Mental subject, 600 block of North Main Street
06:21 Mental subject, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
10:42 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
13:58 Property damage accident, East US 30 and East SR 205
14:40 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
15:26 Personal injury accident, Frontage and Main
17:06 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
17:39 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street
18:13 Drug complaint, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
18:31 Drug complaint, 300 block of West Van Buren Street
19:47 Theft, 500 block of North Line Street
20:10 Personal injury accident, East Ellsworth Street and South Whitley Street
20:32 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
June 4
37 special patrols
22 traffic stops
2 welfare checks
2 parking violations
2 vehicle lockouts
1 suspicious activity
1 animal investigation
1 assist other agency
03:13 Property damage accident, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
13:12 Fireworks, 700 block of South Redstone Court
14:27 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 300 East
17:01 Driving complaint, East US 30 and East SR 205
18:00 911 hang up, West Van Buren Street and North Chauncey Street
19:44 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of West Frontage Road
21:30 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
23:36 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way
June 5
44 traffic stops
34 special patrols
3 ordinance violations
3 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 suspicious activity
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
02:39 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Wolf Road
19:28 Intoxicated driver, location unreported
19:46 Intoxicated person, 700 block of West Connexion Way
22:24 Fireworks, South Walnut Street and West Spencer Street
23:35 Driving complaint, East US 30 and South 800 East
June 6
34 special patrols
30 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal investigation
1 parking violation
1 warrant service
01:10 Noise complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
01:38 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Binkley Road
03:33 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of East Chicago Street
04:37 Child safety, 100 block of East Chicago Street
11:55 911 hang up, 800 block of South Whitley Street
14:24 Personal injury accident, West US 30 and North Line Street
17:11 Property recovered, North Line Street and West Walker Way
18:25 Child safety, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
19:22 Suicide attempt, 800 block of South Whitley Street
21:16 Driving complaint, 700 block of South Graber Court
June 7
30 special patrols
9 traffic stops
2 VIN inspections
2 ordinance violations
2 suspicious activity
1 warrant service
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 assist other agency
1 alarm
10:03 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
10:25 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:02 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way
16:09 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:17 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:21 Driving complaint, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
22:33 Theft, 100 block of East Chicago Street
June 8
28 special patrols
4 traffic stops
3 animal investigations
2 VIN inspections
2 suspicious activity
1 vehicle lockout
1 golf cart inspection
1 citizen assist
1 ordinance violation
1 welfare check
08:54 Property recovered, 400 block of South Whitley Street
12:54 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Whitley Street
15:41 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Armstrong Drive
16:02 Sex crime, 800 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:51 Intoxicated person, South Line Street and West Vine Street
17:16 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street
18:32 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
19:39 Driving complaint, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
20:26 Traffic hazard, North Line Street and West US 30
21:57 ATV complaint, 700 block of West Legion Drive
23:16 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
June 20
11 traffic stops
3 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 juvenile investigations
1 welfare check
1 ordinance violation
1 animal investigation
1 vehicle lockout
00:41 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
17:52 PO violation, 300 block of North Oak Street
21:47 Driving complaint, South Main Street and East Market Street
22:43 Driving complaint, East US 30 and North Main Street
22:51 Theft from vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
June 21
19 traffic stops
5 parking violations
3 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 citizen assists
2 suspicious activity
2 alarms
1 assist other agency
05:01 Property damage accident, 700 block of West Connexion Way
12:59 Criminal mischief, 100 block of North Park Drive
16:04 Driving complaint, East SR 205 and East US 30
19:00 Theft, 1100 block of West Crooked Tree Drive
June 22
22 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 suspicious activity
2 alarms
2 animal investigations
2 juvenile investigations
1 vehicle lockout
1 parking violation
11:01 Burglary, 700 block of West Connexion Way
20:38 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
21:11 Property lost, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
21:15 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
June 23
7 traffic stops
5 suspicious activity
4 special patrols
3 juvenile investigations
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
1 ordinance violation
05:49 Death investigation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
08:59 Burglary, 400 block of North Chauncey Street
13:05 Intoxicated person, 400 block of East Van Buren Street
14:09 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
14:15 Criminal mischief, South Walnut Street and West Market Street
15:26 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street
20:18 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:27 Vehicle crash, left scene, West Market Street and South Walnut Street
22:32 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:44 911 hang up, 100 block of East Swihart Street
June 24
18 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
3 parking violations
3 suspicious activity
2 juvenile investigations
2 welfare checks
1 vehicle lockout
00:56 Noise complaint, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
11:49 Vehicle crash, left scene, East Van Buren Street and North Whitley Street
12:21 Suicide attempt, 700 block of North Burke Street
15:14 Theft, 600 block of East Business 30
18:30 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
19:32 Assault, 100 block of West Market Street
20:21 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
20:45 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.