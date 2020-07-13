July 3
17 traffic stops
5 special patrols
4 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 VIN inspections
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
1 business alarm
1 animal running at large
03:21 Unsecure premises, 200 block of North Main Street
06:40 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
07:32 Property damage crash, 700 block of South Camden Drive
July 4
25 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 driving complaints
2 citizen assists
1 noise complaint
1 parking violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 welfare check
1 suspicious vehicle
1 fireworks complaint
1 vehicle lockout
12:26 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Whitley Street
15:14 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
July 5
15 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
1 vehicle lockout
1 recovered property
1 juvenile investigation
17:52 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
00:15 Fight on Jeffery Drive
01:09 Verbal disturbance, US 30 at Main Street
02:28 911 hang up, 300 block of North Elm Street
04:48 Unwanted party, 800 block of South Ohio Street
08:16 Emergency message, 800 block of South Archer Court
12:15 Criminal mischief, 500 block of North Line Street
July 6
21 traffic stops
6 special patrols
5 suspicious activity
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
1 ordinance violation
1 recovered property
1 welfare check
1 harassment/intimidation
1 assist other agency
11:57 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue
12:06 Public warning test
12:42 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of South Whitley Street
13:56 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street
14:49 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:15 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
19:00 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street
July 7
23 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 citizen assists
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 welfare check
1 ordinance violation
1 suspicious activity
1 juvenile investigation
07:39 Mental subject, 100 block of North Main Street
08:29 Traffic hazard, Line Street at Frontage Road
11:49 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:35 Criminal mischief, 300 block of East Collins Street
15:32 Theft, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of South Main Street
20:05 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
July 8
27 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 welfare checks
2 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
1 driving complaint
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 alarm
02:30 Unwanted party, 800 block of Plantation Drive
08:47 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street
19:36 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
19:55 Theft, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
19:56 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
July 9
30 traffic stops
5 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
3 ordinance violations
1 suspicious activity
1 disabled vehicle
1 golf cart inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 fireworks complaint
17:44 Criminal trespass, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
