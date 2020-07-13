July 3

17 traffic stops

5 special patrols

4 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 VIN inspections

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

1 business alarm

1 animal running at large

03:21 Unsecure premises, 200 block of North Main Street

06:40 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

07:32 Property damage crash, 700 block of South Camden Drive

July 4

25 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 driving complaints

2 citizen assists

1 noise complaint

1 parking violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 welfare check

1 suspicious vehicle

1 fireworks complaint

1 vehicle lockout

12:26 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Whitley Street

15:14 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

July 5

15 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

1 vehicle lockout

1 recovered property

1 juvenile investigation

17:52 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

00:15 Fight on Jeffery Drive

01:09 Verbal disturbance, US 30 at Main Street

02:28 911 hang up, 300 block of North Elm Street

04:48 Unwanted party, 800 block of South Ohio Street

08:16 Emergency message, 800 block of South Archer Court

12:15 Criminal mischief, 500 block of North Line Street

July 6

21 traffic stops

6 special patrols

5 suspicious activity

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

1 ordinance violation

1 recovered property

1 welfare check

1 harassment/intimidation

1 assist other agency

11:57 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue

12:06 Public warning test

12:42 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of South Whitley Street

13:56 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street

14:49 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:15 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

19:00 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street

July 7

23 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 citizen assists

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 welfare check

1 ordinance violation

1 suspicious activity

1 juvenile investigation

07:39 Mental subject, 100 block of North Main Street

08:29 Traffic hazard, Line Street at Frontage Road

11:49 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:35 Criminal mischief, 300 block of East Collins Street

15:32 Theft, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of South Main Street

20:05 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

July 8

27 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 welfare checks

2 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

1 driving complaint

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 alarm

02:30 Unwanted party, 800 block of Plantation Drive

08:47 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street

19:36 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

19:55 Theft, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

19:56 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

July 9

30 traffic stops

5 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

3 ordinance violations

1 suspicious activity

1 disabled vehicle

1 golf cart inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 fireworks complaint

17:44 Criminal trespass, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

