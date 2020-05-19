May 1
9 special patrols
3 traffic stops
1 alarm
1 animal investigation
1 golf cart inspection
1 assist other agency
06:01 Traffic hazard, Ellsworth and Chauncey streets
07:47 Verbal disturbance, 200 BO East Jackson Street
07:56 Suspicious vehicle, 500 BO North Line Street
09:27 Theft from a vehicle, 200 BO East Jackson Street
11:24 Criminal mischief, 300 BO East Swihart Street
16:40 Traffic hazard, Wayne and Jackson streets
17:53 Juvenile, 600 BO West Ellsworth Street
19:26 Personal injury crash, Van Buren and Elm streets
May 2
15 traffic stops
10 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 funeral detail
1 recovered property report
1 welfare check
00:18 Suspicious person, 700 BO East Jefferson Street
02:49 Suspicious vehicle, 100 BO West Frontage Road
11:37 Suspicious vehicle, 1300 BO West Business 30
14:18 Domestic disturbance, 700 BO North Browning Street
20:09 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 BO East SR 205
20:24 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 BO West Plaza Drive
22:02 Juvenile, James Street at Business 30
May 3
7 special patrols
6 traffic stops
2 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 welfare check
1 noise complaint
01:00 Suspicious vehicle, 100 BO East Chicago Street
03:38 Suspicious person, 600 BO East Countryside Drive
04:15 Suspicious person, Main Street at Brownwood Avenue
06:07 Property damage crash, 800 BO North SR 109
13:20 Property damage crash, 500 BO North Line Street
14:35 Criminal mischief, 900 BO Park Terrace Boulevard
17:51 Fight, 400 BO South Oak Street
22:20 Juvenile, 700 BO West Connexion Way
22:58 Drug complaint, North and Line streets
22:03 Domestic disturbance, 500 BO East Hanna Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.