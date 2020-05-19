May 1

9 special patrols

3 traffic stops

1 alarm

1 animal investigation

1 golf cart inspection

1 assist other agency

06:01 Traffic hazard, Ellsworth and Chauncey streets

07:47 Verbal disturbance, 200 BO East Jackson Street

07:56 Suspicious vehicle, 500 BO North Line Street

09:27 Theft from a vehicle, 200 BO East Jackson Street

11:24 Criminal mischief, 300 BO East Swihart Street

16:40 Traffic hazard, Wayne and Jackson streets

17:53 Juvenile, 600 BO West Ellsworth Street

19:26 Personal injury crash, Van Buren and Elm streets

May 2

15 traffic stops

10 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 funeral detail

1 recovered property report

1 welfare check

00:18 Suspicious person, 700 BO East Jefferson Street

02:49 Suspicious vehicle, 100 BO West Frontage Road

11:37 Suspicious vehicle, 1300 BO West Business 30

14:18 Domestic disturbance, 700 BO North Browning Street

20:09 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 BO East SR 205

20:24 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 BO West Plaza Drive

22:02 Juvenile, James Street at Business 30

May 3

7 special patrols

6 traffic stops

2 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 welfare check

1 noise complaint

01:00 Suspicious vehicle, 100 BO East Chicago Street

03:38 Suspicious person, 600 BO East Countryside Drive

04:15 Suspicious person, Main Street at Brownwood Avenue

06:07 Property damage crash, 800 BO North SR 109

13:20 Property damage crash, 500 BO North Line Street

14:35 Criminal mischief, 900 BO Park Terrace Boulevard

17:51 Fight, 400 BO South Oak Street

22:20 Juvenile, 700 BO West Connexion Way

22:58 Drug complaint, North and Line streets

22:03 Domestic disturbance, 500 BO East Hanna Street

