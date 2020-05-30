May 4
8 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 animal investigations
2 juvenile calls
2 parking violations
2 ordinance violations
1 golf cart inspection
1 citizen assist
1 vehicle lockout
11:39 Sex crime, 700 block of East Jackson Street
12:41 Direct traffic, Walker Way at Main Street
17:59 Dangerous animal, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street
22:39 Suspicious, Chauncey and Ellsworth streets
22:41 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
23:33 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street
May 5
8 special patrols
6 traffic stops
1 civil matter
1 assist other agency
1 VIN inspection
1 recovered property
13:19 Property damage crash, 400 block of South Main Street
14:09 Suspicious person, 600 block of South Main Street
15:03 Protective order violation, 500 block of South Line Street
16:07 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street
16:29 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
16:31 Property damage crash, Factory Avenue at Line Street
18:00 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Main Street
20:52 Mental subject, 200 block of East Hanna Street
21:28 Traffic hazard, 200 block of South Main Street
23:05 Suspicious vehicle, Armstrong Drive at Connexion Way
May 6
8 special patrols
4 traffic stops
4 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
2 welfare checks
2 alarms
2 assist other agencies
1 driving complaint
1 golf cart inspection
1 warrant service
10:12 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:46 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of North Walnut Street
19:29 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Chicago Street
21:38 Personal injury crash, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
May 7
16 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
1 citizen assist
1 harassment/intimidation
1 illegal dumping
1 driving complaint
1 assist other agency
1 golf cart inspection
1 repossession
03:31 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
04:28 Suspicious, 700 block of South Sommerset Trail
09:24 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of East Chicago Street
11:06 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Whitley streets
14:20 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Connexion Way
15:30 Verbal disturbance, 800 block of South Whitley Street
19:20 Mental subject, Business 30 at Lowell Street
20:36 Drug complaint, 700 block of North SR 9
21:17 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
May 8
15 traffic stops
11 special patrols
5 ordinance violations
2 animal investigations
2 disabled vehicles
1 assist other agency
1 civil matter
00:42 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205
02:30 Unsecure premises, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
03:01 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of South State Street
10:26 Unwanted party, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
11:24 Assault, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:01 Property damage crash, North and Main streets
May 9
22 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 ordinance violations
1 welfare check
1 harassment/intimidation
1 juvenile
1 vehicle lockout
01:51 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205
12:30 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of North Walnut Street
12:49 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
20:01 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets
May 10
22 traffic stops
11 special patrols
1 parking violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 ordinance violation
00:54 Suspicious vehicle, 2300 block of East Cardinal Drive
01:47 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
02:17 Suspicious, 500 block of North Main Street
13:13 Property damage crash, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
15:38 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205
May 11
4 special patrols
4 traffic stops
1 animal investigation
1 citizen assist
1 ordinance violation
12:53 Suspicious person, 100 block of North Park Drive
16:26 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Market Street
21:48 Assist hospital
May 12
5 traffic stops
5 special patrols
4 ordinance violations
2 funeral details
1 recovered property
1 harassment/intimidation
1 VIN inspection
1 driving complaint
02:41 Suspicious, 200 block of West Spencer Street
09:09 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Whitley and Market streets
20:28 Criminal trespass, 800 block of Plantation Drive
22:36 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of East SR 205
23:52 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Plantation Drive
May 13
10 special patrols
8 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
2 juvenile calls
1 citizen assist
1 civil matter
1 golf cart inspection
1 driving complaint
1 recovered property
09:55 Suspicious vehicle, 20 block of East Radio Road
10:36 Fraud, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway
14:44 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of South Redstone Court
15:18 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of East Market Street
20:40 Child molesting, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
21:04 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
21:44 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue
