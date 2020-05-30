May 4

8 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 animal investigations

2 juvenile calls

2 parking violations

2 ordinance violations

1 golf cart inspection

1 citizen assist

1 vehicle lockout

11:39 Sex crime, 700 block of East Jackson Street

12:41 Direct traffic, Walker Way at Main Street

17:59 Dangerous animal, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street

22:39 Suspicious, Chauncey and Ellsworth streets

22:41 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

23:33 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street

May 5

8 special patrols

6 traffic stops

1 civil matter

1 assist other agency

1 VIN inspection

1 recovered property

13:19 Property damage crash, 400 block of South Main Street

14:09 Suspicious person, 600 block of South Main Street

15:03 Protective order violation, 500 block of South Line Street

16:07 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street

16:29 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

16:31 Property damage crash, Factory Avenue at Line Street

18:00 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Main Street

20:52 Mental subject, 200 block of East Hanna Street

21:28 Traffic hazard, 200 block of South Main Street

23:05 Suspicious vehicle, Armstrong Drive at Connexion Way

May 6

8 special patrols

4 traffic stops

4 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

2 welfare checks

2 alarms

2 assist other agencies

1 driving complaint

1 golf cart inspection

1 warrant service

10:12 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:46 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of North Walnut Street

19:29 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Chicago Street

21:38 Personal injury crash, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

May 7

16 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

1 citizen assist

1 harassment/intimidation

1 illegal dumping

1 driving complaint

1 assist other agency

1 golf cart inspection

1 repossession

03:31 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

04:28 Suspicious, 700 block of South Sommerset Trail

09:24 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of East Chicago Street

11:06 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Whitley streets

14:20 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Connexion Way

15:30 Verbal disturbance, 800 block of South Whitley Street

19:20 Mental subject, Business 30 at Lowell Street

20:36 Drug complaint, 700 block of North SR 9

21:17 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

May 8

15 traffic stops

11 special patrols

5 ordinance violations

2 animal investigations

2 disabled vehicles

1 assist other agency

1 civil matter

00:42 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205

02:30 Unsecure premises, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

03:01 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of South State Street

10:26 Unwanted party, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

11:24 Assault, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:01 Property damage crash, North and Main streets

May 9

22 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 ordinance violations

1 welfare check

1 harassment/intimidation

1 juvenile

1 vehicle lockout

01:51 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205

12:30 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of North Walnut Street

12:49 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

20:01 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Line streets

May 10

22 traffic stops

11 special patrols

1 parking violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 ordinance violation

00:54 Suspicious vehicle, 2300 block of East Cardinal Drive

01:47 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

02:17 Suspicious, 500 block of North Main Street

13:13 Property damage crash, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

15:38 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205

May 11

4 special patrols

4 traffic stops

1 animal investigation

1 citizen assist

1 ordinance violation

12:53 Suspicious person, 100 block of North Park Drive

16:26 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Market Street

21:48 Assist hospital

May 12

5 traffic stops

5 special patrols

4 ordinance violations

2 funeral details

1 recovered property

1 harassment/intimidation

1 VIN inspection

1 driving complaint

02:41 Suspicious, 200 block of West Spencer Street

09:09 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Whitley and Market streets

20:28 Criminal trespass, 800 block of Plantation Drive

22:36 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of East SR 205

23:52 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Plantation Drive

May 13

10 special patrols

8 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

2 juvenile calls

1 citizen assist

1 civil matter

1 golf cart inspection

1 driving complaint

1 recovered property

09:55 Suspicious vehicle, 20 block of East Radio Road

10:36 Fraud, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway

14:44 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of South Redstone Court

15:18 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of East Market Street

20:40 Child molesting, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

21:04 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

21:44 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue

