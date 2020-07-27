July 10
8 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
2 VIN checks
1 vehicle lockout
1 funeral detail
1 golf cart inspection
1 driving complaint
1 animal investigation
1 disabled vehicle
1 fireworks complaint
09:15 Property damage crash, North and Whitley streets
19:47 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Jackson Street
20:04 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
July 11
47 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 driving complaints
2 fireworks complaints
1 suspicious activity
1 assist other agency
1 recovered property report
12:11 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Main Street
July 12
13 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 driving complaints
2 suspicious activity
1 citizen assist
1 assist hospital
1 alarm
1 vehicle lockout
1 welfare check
00:17 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
12:45 Missing person, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
13:06 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:48 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Wayne Street
23:00 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of West Connexion Way
July 13
14 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 VIN checks
1 harassment/intimidation
1 recovered property
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 suspicious activity
1 ordinance violation
1 golf cart inspection
1 alarm
03:28 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street
10:23 Abandoned vehicle, 900 block of North Blue River Drive
12:29 Identity theft, 1100 block of West Crooked Tree Drive
12:48 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
15:39 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
18:55 Suicide/attempt, US 30 at Lincolnway
19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Swihart Street
July 14
5 assist other agencies
5 special patrols
2 ordinance violations
1 suspicious activity
1 direct traffic
1 illegal dumping
1 VIN inspection
1 alarm
00:24 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
07:19 Traffic hazard, 1100 block of East SR 205
11:23 Death investigation, 500 block of North Pinecrest Drive
15:47 Personal injury crash on West Connexion Way
16:10 Protective order violation, 800 block of Plantation Drive
18:10 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205
20:34 Sex crime/child molestation, 500 block of North Walnut Street
21:08 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
July 15
18 traffic stops
6 special patrols
4 VIN inspections
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
1 suspicious person
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
1 driving complaint
05:53 Property damage crash, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
14:39 Fraud, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court
15:39 Property damage crash, 700 block of North SR 9
17:06 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
July 16
10 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
3 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
1 welfare check
1 VIN inspection
1 alarm
15:30 Indecent exposure, 300 block of East Collins Street
17:29 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
19:51 Unsecure premises, 800 block of Plantation Drive
July 17
14 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 suspicious calls
2 parking violations
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
00:07 Intoxicated driver, US 30 at 550 West
10:19 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Whitley Street
11:09 Property damage crash, 700 block of North SR 9
16:21 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
16:49 911 hang up, 500 block of North Line Street
20:59 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street
23:02 Property damage crash, 200 block of South Line Street
July 18
18 traffic stops
7 special patrols
4 disabled vehicles
2 driving complaints
1 traffic hazard
1 animal investigation
1 warrant service
1 recovered property
09:50 911 hang up, 200 block of North River Run Court
12:27 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
July 19
11 traffic stops
8 special patrols
4 suspicious calls
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
11:09 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:26 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:27 Other crimes, 500 block of North Main Street
15:08 Fraud, 800 block of South Valley River Drive
July 20
7 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 funeral details
1 driving complaint
1 ordinance violation
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
04:53 911 hang up, 200 block of South Eagle Glen Trail
11:50 Public warning test, City Hall
12:00 Identity theft, 500 block of North Walnut Street
12:54 Assault, Chauncey and Jefferson Streets
13:13 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Line Street
13:40 Protective order violation, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:59 Protective order violation, 800 block of Plantation Drive
23:27 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street
23:53 Firearms complaint, Hanna Street at Sommerset Trail
July 21
15 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
4 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
1 VIN inspection
1 citizen assist
1 parking violation
1 traffic hazard
1 suspicious vehicle
06:18 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street
07:32 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of East Hanna Street
09:09 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street
13:02 Property damage crash, Radio Road at Line Street
19:50 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street
July 22
21 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
2 golf cart inspections
2 driving complaints
1 harassment/intimidation
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
1 assist other agency
1 suspicious person
03:15 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street
08:37 Child safety, 200 block of East Hanna Street
10:07 Dangerous animal, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
10:08 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
13:39 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
16:40 Juvenile, 1000 block of East SR 205
July 23
23 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
05:38 Fight, 600 block of North Whitley Street
08:36 Theft from vehicle, 300 block of South Oak Street
13:00 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Line Street
13:03 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Business 30
15:58 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of South Main Street
21:41 Property damage crash, 1100 block of Line Street
22:27 Drug Complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
