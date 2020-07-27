July 10

8 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

2 VIN checks

1 vehicle lockout

1 funeral detail

1 golf cart inspection

1 driving complaint

1 animal investigation

1 disabled vehicle

1 fireworks complaint

09:15 Property damage crash, North and Whitley streets

19:47 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Jackson Street

20:04 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

July 11

47 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 driving complaints

2 fireworks complaints

1 suspicious activity

1 assist other agency

1 recovered property report

12:11 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Main Street

July 12

13 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 driving complaints

2 suspicious activity

1 citizen assist

1 assist hospital

1 alarm

1 vehicle lockout

1 welfare check

00:17 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

12:45 Missing person, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

13:06 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:48 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Wayne Street

23:00 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 700 block of West Connexion Way

July 13

14 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 VIN checks

1 harassment/intimidation

1 recovered property

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 suspicious activity

1 ordinance violation

1 golf cart inspection

1 alarm

03:28 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street

10:23 Abandoned vehicle, 900 block of North Blue River Drive

12:29 Identity theft, 1100 block of West Crooked Tree Drive

12:48 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

15:39 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

18:55 Suicide/attempt, US 30 at Lincolnway

19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of East Swihart Street

July 14

5 assist other agencies

5 special patrols

2 ordinance violations

1 suspicious activity

1 direct traffic

1 illegal dumping

1 VIN inspection

1 alarm

00:24 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

07:19 Traffic hazard, 1100 block of East SR 205

11:23 Death investigation, 500 block of North Pinecrest Drive

15:47 Personal injury crash on West Connexion Way

16:10 Protective order violation, 800 block of Plantation Drive

18:10 Traffic hazard, US 30 at SR 205

20:34 Sex crime/child molestation, 500 block of North Walnut Street

21:08 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

July 15

18 traffic stops

6 special patrols

4 VIN inspections

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

1 suspicious person

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

1 driving complaint

05:53 Property damage crash, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

14:39 Fraud, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court

15:39 Property damage crash, 700 block of North SR 9

17:06 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

July 16

10 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

3 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

1 welfare check

1 VIN inspection

1 alarm

15:30 Indecent exposure, 300 block of East Collins Street

17:29 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

19:51 Unsecure premises, 800 block of Plantation Drive

July 17

14 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 suspicious calls

2 parking violations

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

00:07 Intoxicated driver, US 30 at 550 West

10:19 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Whitley Street

11:09 Property damage crash, 700 block of North SR 9

16:21 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

16:49 911 hang up, 500 block of North Line Street

20:59 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street

23:02 Property damage crash, 200 block of South Line Street

July 18

18 traffic stops

7 special patrols

4 disabled vehicles

2 driving complaints

1 traffic hazard

1 animal investigation

1 warrant service

1 recovered property

09:50 911 hang up, 200 block of North River Run Court

12:27 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

July 19

11 traffic stops

8 special patrols

4 suspicious calls

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

11:09 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:26 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:27 Other crimes, 500 block of North Main Street

15:08 Fraud, 800 block of South Valley River Drive

July 20

7 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 funeral details

1 driving complaint

1 ordinance violation

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

04:53 911 hang up, 200 block of South Eagle Glen Trail

11:50 Public warning test, City Hall

12:00 Identity theft, 500 block of North Walnut Street

12:54 Assault, Chauncey and Jefferson Streets

13:13 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Line Street

13:40 Protective order violation, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:59 Protective order violation, 800 block of Plantation Drive

23:27 Fight, 300 block of South Main Street

23:53 Firearms complaint, Hanna Street at Sommerset Trail

July 21

15 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

4 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

1 VIN inspection

1 citizen assist

1 parking violation

1 traffic hazard

1 suspicious vehicle

06:18 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street

07:32 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of East Hanna Street

09:09 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street

13:02 Property damage crash, Radio Road at Line Street

19:50 Theft from vehicle, 600 block of East Jackson Street

July 22

21 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

2 golf cart inspections

2 driving complaints

1 harassment/intimidation

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

1 assist other agency

1 suspicious person

03:15 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street

08:37 Child safety, 200 block of East Hanna Street

10:07 Dangerous animal, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

10:08 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

13:39 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

16:40 Juvenile, 1000 block of East SR 205

July 23

23 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

05:38 Fight, 600 block of North Whitley Street

08:36 Theft from vehicle, 300 block of South Oak Street

13:00 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of North Line Street

13:03 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Business 30

15:58 Verbal disturbance, 100 block of South Main Street

21:41 Property damage crash, 1100 block of Line Street

22:27 Drug Complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

