June 12

12 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 alarms

2 driving complaints

2 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

1 noise complaint

11:14 Drug complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

11:50 911 hang up, 200 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court

15:36 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:21 Fraud, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

20:27 Verbal disturbance, 1400 block of North Lane Court

June 13

7 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

2 funeral details

1 citizen assist

1 welfare check

1 animal investigation

1 juvenile investigation

1 fireworks complaint

00:24 Assist EMS, US 30 at Main Street

00:30 Suspicious vehicle on Jeffery Drive

04:28 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of North Blue River Drive

10:57 Missing person, 100 block of North 200 E

11:18 Fraud, 200 block of North Columbia Parkway

15:12 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

15:50 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

18:52 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street

22:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of South Chauncey Street

June 14

7 traffic stops

3 citizen assists

2 juvenile investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

1 alarm

1 recovered property

02:38 Burglary on Barbara Drive

17:33 Protective order violation, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

22:50 Suspicious person, 500 block of South Line Street

June 15

25 traffic stops

3 VIN inspections

3 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 welfare check

1 citizen assist

11:56 Public warning test, City Hall

16:22 Illegal dumping, 500 block of North Pinecrest Drive

16:30 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

17:09 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of East Countryside Drive

19:20 Property damage crash on Linda Lane

20:46 Drug complaint, Jeffery Court at South Columbia Parkway

21:40 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of East SR 205

22:43 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of South Towerview Drive

June 16

10 special patrols

7 traffic stops

4 VIN inspections

2 animal investigations

2 driving complaints

1 assist other agency

1 funeral detail

1 vehicle lockout

05:46 Traffic hazard, Radio Road at Main Street

13:03 Suspicious person, Countryside Drive at Main Street

13:10 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

16:46 Traffic Hazard, North Columbia Parkview at Bayview Court

17:47 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

22:27 Theft, 100 block of North Marshall Avenue

June 17

14 traffic stops

11 special patrols

3 VIN inspections

3 vehicle lockouts

2 citizen assists

2 disabled vehicles

1 assist other agency

1 harassment/intimidation

1 fireworks complaint

1 driving complaint

01:01 Suspicious vehicle, 3100 block of East Business 30

09:14 Theft, 300 block of North Main Street

12:21 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:59 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

18:52 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Elm Street

19:34 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street

June 18

13 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 warrant services

2 welfare checks

1 funeral detail

1 assist other agency

1 direct traffic

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 driving complaint

04:07 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Lincolnway

07:44 Property damage crash, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

15:23 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30

June 19

12 special patrols

10 traffic stops

4 disabled vehicles

3 ordinance violations

2 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

1 parking violation

1 golf cart inspection

1 funeral detail

1 noise complaint

1 fireworks complaint

1 driving complaint

02:12 Suspicious, East Jeffery Drive

15:15 911 hang up, Hanna and Whitley streets

15:55 Fraud, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

18:18 Animal neglect, 620 block of East Countryside Drive

19:03 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of South Main Street

20:17 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Walnut Street

20:35 Intoxicated person, 490 block of West Plaza Drive

22:07 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street

22:28 Suspicious person, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

June 20

22 traffic stops

9 special patrols

5 assist other agencies

2 ordinance violations

2 fireworks complaints

2 VIN inspections

1 disabled vehicle

1 citizen assist

1 vehicle lockout

03:14 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:15 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

June 21

22 traffic stops

14 special patrols

4 disabled vehicles

3 recovered property reports

1 vehicle lockout

1 noise complaint

1 welfare check

1 repossession report

1 fireworks complaint

09:32 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way

19:22 Domestic disturbance, 2000 block of East Bobwhite Lane

June 22

18 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 parking violation

1 VIN inspection

1 citizen assist

1 juvenile investigation

1 repossession report

1 warrant service

1 assist other agency

03:38 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of Plantation Drive

08:47 Theft, 700 block of South Graber Court

09:22 Death investigation, 1700 block of East Inverness Circle

11:20 Fight, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

11:24 Intoxicated person, 700 block of North Liberty Drive

13:37 Suspicious person, 600 block of North Whitley Street

June 23

24 traffic stops

13 special patrols

2 VIN inspections

2 citizen assists

1 ordinance violation

1 parking violation

1 assist other agency

1 welfare check

1 golf cart inspection

1 lost property

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

10:25 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street at Old Trail Road

15:56 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

17:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

18:29 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street

23:06 Criminal mischief, 500 block of West Redick Avenue

June 24

33 traffic stops

3 disabled vehicles

2 noise complaints

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 harassment/intimidation

1 parking violation

1 ordinance violation

1 special patrol

1 juvenile investigation

03:39 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street

09:44 Theft, 200 block of South Towerview Drive

14:12 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

15:16 Special detail, 5100 block of West County Line Road

18:08 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

18:52 Theft, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court

June 25

8 traffic stops

3 ordinance violations

2 VIN inspections

1 animal investigation

1 special patrol

1 vehicle lockout

1 assist other agency

1 driving complaint

01:28 Suspicious, 300 block of North Wayne Street

10:31 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of East Jefferson Street

14:14 Theft, 100 block of North Marshall Avenue

16:03 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

