June 12
12 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 alarms
2 driving complaints
2 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
1 noise complaint
11:14 Drug complaint, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
11:50 911 hang up, 200 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court
15:36 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:21 Fraud, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
20:27 Verbal disturbance, 1400 block of North Lane Court
June 13
7 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
2 funeral details
1 citizen assist
1 welfare check
1 animal investigation
1 juvenile investigation
1 fireworks complaint
00:24 Assist EMS, US 30 at Main Street
00:30 Suspicious vehicle on Jeffery Drive
04:28 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of North Blue River Drive
10:57 Missing person, 100 block of North 200 E
11:18 Fraud, 200 block of North Columbia Parkway
15:12 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
15:50 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
18:52 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street
22:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of South Chauncey Street
June 14
7 traffic stops
3 citizen assists
2 juvenile investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
1 alarm
1 recovered property
02:38 Burglary on Barbara Drive
17:33 Protective order violation, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
22:50 Suspicious person, 500 block of South Line Street
June 15
25 traffic stops
3 VIN inspections
3 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 welfare check
1 citizen assist
11:56 Public warning test, City Hall
16:22 Illegal dumping, 500 block of North Pinecrest Drive
16:30 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
17:09 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of East Countryside Drive
19:20 Property damage crash on Linda Lane
20:46 Drug complaint, Jeffery Court at South Columbia Parkway
21:40 Suspicious vehicle, 1100 block of East SR 205
22:43 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of South Towerview Drive
June 16
10 special patrols
7 traffic stops
4 VIN inspections
2 animal investigations
2 driving complaints
1 assist other agency
1 funeral detail
1 vehicle lockout
05:46 Traffic hazard, Radio Road at Main Street
13:03 Suspicious person, Countryside Drive at Main Street
13:10 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
16:46 Traffic Hazard, North Columbia Parkview at Bayview Court
17:47 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
22:27 Theft, 100 block of North Marshall Avenue
June 17
14 traffic stops
11 special patrols
3 VIN inspections
3 vehicle lockouts
2 citizen assists
2 disabled vehicles
1 assist other agency
1 harassment/intimidation
1 fireworks complaint
1 driving complaint
01:01 Suspicious vehicle, 3100 block of East Business 30
09:14 Theft, 300 block of North Main Street
12:21 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:59 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
18:52 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Elm Street
19:34 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street
June 18
13 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 warrant services
2 welfare checks
1 funeral detail
1 assist other agency
1 direct traffic
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 driving complaint
04:07 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Lincolnway
07:44 Property damage crash, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
15:23 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30
June 19
12 special patrols
10 traffic stops
4 disabled vehicles
3 ordinance violations
2 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
1 parking violation
1 golf cart inspection
1 funeral detail
1 noise complaint
1 fireworks complaint
1 driving complaint
02:12 Suspicious, East Jeffery Drive
15:15 911 hang up, Hanna and Whitley streets
15:55 Fraud, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
18:18 Animal neglect, 620 block of East Countryside Drive
19:03 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of South Main Street
20:17 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Walnut Street
20:35 Intoxicated person, 490 block of West Plaza Drive
22:07 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street
22:28 Suspicious person, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
June 20
22 traffic stops
9 special patrols
5 assist other agencies
2 ordinance violations
2 fireworks complaints
2 VIN inspections
1 disabled vehicle
1 citizen assist
1 vehicle lockout
03:14 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:15 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
June 21
22 traffic stops
14 special patrols
4 disabled vehicles
3 recovered property reports
1 vehicle lockout
1 noise complaint
1 welfare check
1 repossession report
1 fireworks complaint
09:32 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way
19:22 Domestic disturbance, 2000 block of East Bobwhite Lane
June 22
18 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 parking violation
1 VIN inspection
1 citizen assist
1 juvenile investigation
1 repossession report
1 warrant service
1 assist other agency
03:38 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of Plantation Drive
08:47 Theft, 700 block of South Graber Court
09:22 Death investigation, 1700 block of East Inverness Circle
11:20 Fight, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
11:24 Intoxicated person, 700 block of North Liberty Drive
13:37 Suspicious person, 600 block of North Whitley Street
June 23
24 traffic stops
13 special patrols
2 VIN inspections
2 citizen assists
1 ordinance violation
1 parking violation
1 assist other agency
1 welfare check
1 golf cart inspection
1 lost property
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
10:25 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street at Old Trail Road
15:56 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
17:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
18:29 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street
23:06 Criminal mischief, 500 block of West Redick Avenue
June 24
33 traffic stops
3 disabled vehicles
2 noise complaints
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 harassment/intimidation
1 parking violation
1 ordinance violation
1 special patrol
1 juvenile investigation
03:39 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street
09:44 Theft, 200 block of South Towerview Drive
14:12 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
15:16 Special detail, 5100 block of West County Line Road
18:08 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
18:52 Theft, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court
June 25
8 traffic stops
3 ordinance violations
2 VIN inspections
1 animal investigation
1 special patrol
1 vehicle lockout
1 assist other agency
1 driving complaint
01:28 Suspicious, 300 block of North Wayne Street
10:31 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of East Jefferson Street
14:14 Theft, 100 block of North Marshall Avenue
16:03 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
