June 1
12 traffic stops
6 ordinance violations
2 VIN inspections
2 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
2 juvenile investigations
1 funeral detail
1 welfare check
1 special patrol
1 golf cart inspection
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
10:56 Child safety, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive
11:59 Public warning test, City Hall
13:31 Theft, 600 block of North Walnut Street
14:14 Criminal mischief, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
16:23 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:46 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street
20:57 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of North Chauncey Street
23:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Chicago Street
June 2
6 special patrols
4 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 noise complaint
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
1 ordinance violation
09:13 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Market Street
09:17 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Swihart Street
13:55 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Vine Street
18:37 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Swihart Street
June 3
8 traffic stops
2 driving complaints
1 ordinance violation
1 recovered property
1 VIN inspection
1 harassment/intimidation
1 funeral detail
1 welfare check
1 citizen assist
13:27 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
14:40 Intoxicated person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:11 Intoxicated person, Airport Road at Cambridge Drive
15:50 Traffic hazard, 500 block of North Line Street
16:02 Criminal trespass, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:35 Child abuse, 300 block of North Oak Street
16:38 Child safety, Van Buren and Main streets
20:32 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
21:09 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane
21:50 Shots fired, 600 block of North Whitley Street
23:26 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
June 4
13 traffic stops
5 special patrols
4 vehicle lockouts
3 VIN inspections
2 harassment/intimidation complaints
1 assist other agency
02:10 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Lincolnway
05:42 Sex crime, 1200 block of East SR 205
15:20 Domestic disturbance, Spencer and Elm streets
15:56 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
16:06 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
June 5
14 special patrols
6 traffic stops
2 warrant services
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 VIN inspection
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
13:23 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
13:46 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Main streets
21:07 Property damage crash, Line and Jefferson streets
22:53 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Brownwood Avenue
June 6
25 special patrols
2 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 driving complaint
1 parking violation
1 alarm
13:03 Vehicle theft, 500 block of North Line Street
13:37 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of North Oak Street
14:00 911 hang up, 300 block of North Walnut Street
14:44 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 block of West Frontage Road
15:40 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of East Hanna Street
19:31 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue
20:23 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street
21:19 Domestic disturbance, Market and Chauncey streets
22:02 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street
22:18 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
23:42 Mental subject, 100 block of North 200 East
June 7
17 special patrols
15 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
1 fireworks complaint
1 alarm
1 citizen assist
1 parking violation
1 juvenile investigation
1 welfare check
15:37 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of East Chicago Street
17:32 Domestic disturbance
June 8
16 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 welfare checks
1 ordinance violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
18:03 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:38 Intoxicated person, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
June 9
11 traffic stops
6 ordinance violations
3 VIN inspections
2 assist other agencies
2 recovered property reports
1 special patrol
1 parking violation
1 funeral detail
1 disabled vehicle
1 golf cart inspection
1 harassment/intimidation
17:29 Traffic hazard, 100 block of South James Street
19:35 Fight, 1200 block of East SR 205
21:59 Burglary, 800 block of East Summit Drive
23:30 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street
June 10
4 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 ordinance violations
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
1 alarm
1 welfare check
01:33 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street
12:21 Property damage crash, 200 block of North Madison Street
14:21 911 hang up, 700 block of East Jeffery Court
14:27 Traffic hazard, 200 South at SR 9
15:03 Assist fire department, 1600 block of West Business 30
15:24 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street
15:58 Dangerous animal, 300 block of North Wayne Street
16:07 Traffic hazard, Line Street at Factory Avenue
18:00 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
18:21 Criminal mischief, 100 block of East Swihart Street
19:40 Mental subject, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
21:07 Shots fired, 400 block of North Chauncey Street
June 11
9 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
1 funeral detail
1 ordinance violation
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 VIN inspection
10:24 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
10:48 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
11:55 Personal injury crash, 300 block of West Van Buren Street
