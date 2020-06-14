June 1

12 traffic stops

6 ordinance violations

2 VIN inspections

2 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

2 juvenile investigations

1 funeral detail

1 welfare check

1 special patrol

1 golf cart inspection

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

10:56 Child safety, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive

11:59 Public warning test, City Hall

13:31 Theft, 600 block of North Walnut Street

14:14 Criminal mischief, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

16:23 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:46 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street

20:57 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of North Chauncey Street

23:49 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Chicago Street

June 2

6 special patrols

4 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 noise complaint

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

1 ordinance violation

09:13 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Market Street

09:17 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Swihart Street

13:55 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Vine Street

18:37 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Swihart Street

June 3

8 traffic stops

2 driving complaints

1 ordinance violation

1 recovered property

1 VIN inspection

1 harassment/intimidation

1 funeral detail

1 welfare check

1 citizen assist

13:27 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

14:40 Intoxicated person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:11 Intoxicated person, Airport Road at Cambridge Drive

15:50 Traffic hazard, 500 block of North Line Street

16:02 Criminal trespass, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:35 Child abuse, 300 block of North Oak Street

16:38 Child safety, Van Buren and Main streets

20:32 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

21:09 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane

21:50 Shots fired, 600 block of North Whitley Street

23:26 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

June 4

13 traffic stops

5 special patrols

4 vehicle lockouts

3 VIN inspections

2 harassment/intimidation complaints

1 assist other agency

02:10 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Lincolnway

05:42 Sex crime, 1200 block of East SR 205

15:20 Domestic disturbance, Spencer and Elm streets

15:56 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

16:06 Mental subject, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

June 5

14 special patrols

6 traffic stops

2 warrant services

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 VIN inspection

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

13:23 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

13:46 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Main streets

21:07 Property damage crash, Line and Jefferson streets

22:53 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Brownwood Avenue

June 6

25 special patrols

2 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 driving complaint

1 parking violation

1 alarm

13:03 Vehicle theft, 500 block of North Line Street

13:37 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of North Oak Street

14:00 911 hang up, 300 block of North Walnut Street

14:44 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 block of West Frontage Road

15:40 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of East Hanna Street

19:31 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue

20:23 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street

21:19 Domestic disturbance, Market and Chauncey streets

22:02 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street

22:18 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

23:42 Mental subject, 100 block of North 200 East

June 7

17 special patrols

15 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

1 fireworks complaint

1 alarm

1 citizen assist

1 parking violation

1 juvenile investigation

1 welfare check

15:37 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of East Chicago Street

17:32 Domestic disturbance

June 8

16 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 welfare checks

1 ordinance violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

18:03 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:38 Intoxicated person, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

June 9

11 traffic stops

6 ordinance violations

3 VIN inspections

2 assist other agencies

2 recovered property reports

1 special patrol

1 parking violation

1 funeral detail

1 disabled vehicle

1 golf cart inspection

1 harassment/intimidation

17:29 Traffic hazard, 100 block of South James Street

19:35 Fight, 1200 block of East SR 205

21:59 Burglary, 800 block of East Summit Drive

23:30 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street

June 10

4 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 ordinance violations

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

1 alarm

1 welfare check

01:33 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of South Chauncey Street

12:21 Property damage crash, 200 block of North Madison Street

14:21 911 hang up, 700 block of East Jeffery Court

14:27 Traffic hazard, 200 South at SR 9

15:03 Assist fire department, 1600 block of West Business 30

15:24 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street

15:58 Dangerous animal, 300 block of North Wayne Street

16:07 Traffic hazard, Line Street at Factory Avenue

18:00 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

18:21 Criminal mischief, 100 block of East Swihart Street

19:40 Mental subject, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

21:07 Shots fired, 400 block of North Chauncey Street

June 11

9 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

1 funeral detail

1 ordinance violation

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 VIN inspection

10:24 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

10:48 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

11:55 Personal injury crash, 300 block of West Van Buren Street

