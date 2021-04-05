March 1

16 traffic stops

13 special patrols

5 parking violations

2 animal investigations

2 disabled vehicles

1 vehicle lockout

1 assist other agencies

1 suspicious activity

1 welfare check

00:53 Theft, 300 block of East Raleigh Court

05:19 911 hang up, 1900 block of South Kleespie Court

06:47 911 hang up, South Pinehurst Court

10:26 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

March 2

14 parking violations

13 special patrols

9 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

2 vehicle lockouts

1 juvenile investigation

1 alarm

1 transport

1 welfare check

02:07 Unsecure premises, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

06:40 Mental subject, 300 block of East Swihart Street

08:33 Vehicle crash, left scene, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street

12:18 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of South Walnut Street

15:43 Theft, 300 block of East Swihart Street

18:27 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West US 30

18:27 Property damage accident, 700 block of West Connexion Way

March 3

10 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 parking violations

2 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 warrant service

1 welfare check

1 juvenile investigation

06:00 Property damage accident, East SR 205 and East US 30

19:46 Suicide attempt, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

March 4

18 traffic stops

14 parking violations

6 special patrols

3 welfare checks

2 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

09:45 Traffic hazard, West North Street and North Elm Street

10:40 Sex crime, 1600 block of South SR 9

11:19 Mental subject, 200 block of East Hanna Street

111:43 Suicide attempt, 500 block of South Chauncey Street

12:09 Property recovered, 700 block of North SR 9

19:27 Drug complaint, 100 block of West Walker Way

19:30 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:05 911 hang up, 800 block of East Summit Drive

March 5

43 special patrols

20 traffic stops

13 parking violations

3 vehicle lockouts

1 ordinance violation

1 welfare check

1 suspicious activity

12:35 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Line Street

15:55 Driving complaint, North SR 9 and East 300 North

19:38 Drug complaint, 2800 block of East Business 30

21:09 Criminal Mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:27 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Wolf Road

March 6

28 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 suspicious activity

2 citizen assist

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 disabled vehicle

12:53 Property damage accident, North Main Street and West Diplomat Drive

15:42 mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

16:52 Theft, 400 block of East Market Street

22:24 Unwanted party, 500 block of South Norris Court

March 7

18 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

1 parking violation

1 alarm

13:54 Property damage accident, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

14:13 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street

15:13 Property damage accident, 400 block of North Main Street

21:05 Property recovered, 400 block of South Line Street

22:16 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Raleigh Court

March 8

24 traffic stops

14 special patrols

2 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 alarm

1 funeral detail

07:02 Vehicle crash, left scene, West Weigand Drive and North Line Street

14:38 Theft, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court

14:45 Personal injury accident, South River Street and South Whitley Street

March 11

9 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 parking violation

1 alarm

1 VIN inspection

1 golf cart inspection

1 suspicious activity

00:30 Intoxicated driver, West US 30 and North Line Street

08:07 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Swihart Street

12:13 Shoplifting theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

12:45 911 hang up, 300 block of North Washington Street

13:16 Harassment/intimidation, 1600 block of South SR 9

13:36 Mental subject, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:18 911 hang up, 700 block of North Long Ridge Road

17:47 Property damage accident, North Airport Road and North SR 9

20:29 Child molestation, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

March 12

13 traffic stops

6 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 disabled vehicle

00:25 Criminal mischief, 200 block of East Brownwood Avenue

13:27 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West US 30

16:20 Theft, 300 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court

16:51 Traffic hazard, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road

17:56 Theft, 500 block of South Norris Court

18:55 Mental subject, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

21:14 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Spencer Street

21:28 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

21:39 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street

23:13 911 hang up, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

March 13

8 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

1 VIN inspection

1 disabled vehicle

1 welfare check

11:07 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:22 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Line Street

20:49 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street

March 14

8 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

1 welfare check

08:59 Burglary, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

10:09 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Walnut Street

10:51 Unwanted party, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

18:51 Missing person, 300 block of East Swihart Street

20:57 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

March 15

15 traffic stops

14 special patrols

4 suspicious activity

3 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

1 VIN inspection

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

10:39 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Columbia Drive

14:50 Property recovered, 600 block of South Main Street

19:59 Theft from vehicle, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

March 16

9 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 animal investigations

2 parking violations

2 VIN inspection

2 suspicious activity

2 disabled vehicles

2 citizen assists

12:41 Driving complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

15:16 Parole order violation, 300 block of North Line Street

16:37 Traffic hazard, 200 block of West Frontage Road

16:59 Intoxicated person, 500 block of North Main Street

18:34 Property recovered, 500 block of West Connexion Way

21:17 Theft, 100 block of South Briarwood Lane

22:49 Property damage accident, 100 block of North Chauncey Street

March 17

34 Traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 parking violations

2 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

14:47 Noise complaint, 600 block of South Golden Avenue

22:39 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Van Buren Street

March 18

4 special patrols

2 traffic stops

1 citizen assist

1 disabled vehicle

1 suspicious activity

1 VIN inspection

1 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

08:34 Traffic hazard, 300 block of East Chicago Street

16:00 Vehicle crash, left scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

17:02 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of West Business 30

18:32 Suicide attempt, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

March 19

10 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 alarms

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

1 civil matter

10:01 Fraud, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

15:14 Theft from vehicle, Holden Road

16:01 Property damage accident, North Armstrong Drive and West Connexion Way

17:58 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street

23:26 Suicide attempt, 400 block of East Market Street

March 20

47 traffic stops

7 special patrols

4 suspicious activity

1 citizen assist

1 alarm

15:06 Theft, 700 block of South Shore Court

18:44 Vehicle crash, left scene, North Line Street and West North Street

March 21

11 traffic stops

2 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 suspicious activity

1 alarm

1 extra patrol

1 parking violation

00:01 Intoxicated driver, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

00:39 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

06:14 Noise Complaint, 500 block of West Squawbuck Road

07:20 Property damage accident, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court

11;29 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

12:04 Death investigation, 1300 block of West Spartan Drive

22:05 Child safety, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

March 22

8 traffic stops

3 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 suspicious activity

1 parking violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 assist other agencies

12:38 Traffic hazard, North Main Street and West Diplomat Drive

12:44 Mental subject, 200 block of West Frontage Road

16:01 Criminal Mischief, 300 block of North Elm Street

16:18 Drive off theft, 300 block of North Line Street

17:57 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:45 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:23 Driving complaint, West Lincolnway Road and West US 30

March 23

18 traffic stops

10 special patrols

4 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 ordinance violation

1 welfare check

1 juvenile investigation

1 citizen assist

1 suspicious activity

01:06 Burglary, 300 block of North Line Street

22:31 Traffic Hazard, 100 block of North Wayne Street

March 24

11 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 animal investigations

2 vehicle lockouts

2 suspicious activity

2 parking violation

1 alarm

1 juvenile investigation

00:17 Parole order violation, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

04:38 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van BUren Street

08:24 Property damage accident, 700 block of South River Street

09:02 Property damage accident, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

11:33 Criminal mischief, 100 block of North Walnut Street

15:27 Traffic hazard, North Main Street and East Brownwood Avenue

15:31 Driving complaint, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

16:38 Drive off theft, 500 block of East Countryside Drive

19:27 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

21:30 Traffic hazard, 200 block of West Frontage Road

March 25

12 special patrols

10 traffic stops

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agencies

1 golf cart inspection

1 welfare check

1 animal investigation

00:28 Drug complaint, North Singing Quail Court

09:35 Criminal mischief, 600 block of Countryside Drive

16:23 Property damage accident, North Line Street and Frontage Road

17:37 Property damage accident, 500 block of North Main Street

18:21 Property damage accident, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

March 26

4 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity

2 disabled vehicles

2 VIN inspections

1 vehicle lockout

1 welfare check

1 abandoned vehicle

14:45 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street

15:57 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:26 Property damage accident, East Swihart Street and South River Street

23:25 Criminal mischief, 300 East Collins Street

23:52 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

March 27

12 traffic stops

3 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 animal investigations

2 disabled vehicles

2 suspicious activity

2 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

1 abandoned vehicle

09:14 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:17 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

11:41 Vehicle crash, left scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

15:58 Property damage accident, South Madison Street and East Ellsworth Street

18:38 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:13 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van BUren Street

March 28

7 special patrols

4 traffic stops

2 warrant services

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal investigation

1 suspicious activity

1 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

11:33 Driving complaint, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

20:54 Mental subject, 700 block of West Connexion Way

March 29

9 traffic stops

3 animal investigations

3 special patrols

2 ordinance violations

2 vehicle lockouts

2 VIN inspections

1 alarm

1 assist other agencies

1 citizen assist

08:06 Property damage accident, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway

10:31 Transport, 200 block of South Walnut Street

15:59 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

March 30

13 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 VIN inspections

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 golf cart inspection

1 welfare check

1 alarm

12:09 Theft, 700 block of West Connexion Way

13:41 Property damage accident, West Van Buren Street and North Chauncey Street

March 31

12 traffic stops

5 special patrols

1 vehicle lockout

1 assist other agencies

1 juvenile investigation

1 alarm

1 suspicious activity

01:01 Probation violation, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive

07:26 Property damage accident, 700 block of East Jefferson Street

09:28 Firearms complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:42 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street

14:50 Burglary, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

19:51 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.