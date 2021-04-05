March 1
16 traffic stops
13 special patrols
5 parking violations
2 animal investigations
2 disabled vehicles
1 vehicle lockout
1 assist other agencies
1 suspicious activity
1 welfare check
00:53 Theft, 300 block of East Raleigh Court
05:19 911 hang up, 1900 block of South Kleespie Court
06:47 911 hang up, South Pinehurst Court
10:26 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
March 2
14 parking violations
13 special patrols
9 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
2 vehicle lockouts
1 juvenile investigation
1 alarm
1 transport
1 welfare check
02:07 Unsecure premises, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
06:40 Mental subject, 300 block of East Swihart Street
08:33 Vehicle crash, left scene, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street
12:18 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of South Walnut Street
15:43 Theft, 300 block of East Swihart Street
18:27 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West US 30
18:27 Property damage accident, 700 block of West Connexion Way
March 3
10 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 parking violations
2 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 warrant service
1 welfare check
1 juvenile investigation
06:00 Property damage accident, East SR 205 and East US 30
19:46 Suicide attempt, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
March 4
18 traffic stops
14 parking violations
6 special patrols
3 welfare checks
2 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
09:45 Traffic hazard, West North Street and North Elm Street
10:40 Sex crime, 1600 block of South SR 9
11:19 Mental subject, 200 block of East Hanna Street
111:43 Suicide attempt, 500 block of South Chauncey Street
12:09 Property recovered, 700 block of North SR 9
19:27 Drug complaint, 100 block of West Walker Way
19:30 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:05 911 hang up, 800 block of East Summit Drive
March 5
43 special patrols
20 traffic stops
13 parking violations
3 vehicle lockouts
1 ordinance violation
1 welfare check
1 suspicious activity
12:35 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Line Street
15:55 Driving complaint, North SR 9 and East 300 North
19:38 Drug complaint, 2800 block of East Business 30
21:09 Criminal Mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:27 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Wolf Road
March 6
28 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 suspicious activity
2 citizen assist
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 disabled vehicle
12:53 Property damage accident, North Main Street and West Diplomat Drive
15:42 mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
16:52 Theft, 400 block of East Market Street
22:24 Unwanted party, 500 block of South Norris Court
March 7
18 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
1 parking violation
1 alarm
13:54 Property damage accident, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
14:13 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street
15:13 Property damage accident, 400 block of North Main Street
21:05 Property recovered, 400 block of South Line Street
22:16 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Raleigh Court
March 8
24 traffic stops
14 special patrols
2 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 alarm
1 funeral detail
07:02 Vehicle crash, left scene, West Weigand Drive and North Line Street
14:38 Theft, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court
14:45 Personal injury accident, South River Street and South Whitley Street
March 11
9 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 parking violation
1 alarm
1 VIN inspection
1 golf cart inspection
1 suspicious activity
00:30 Intoxicated driver, West US 30 and North Line Street
08:07 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Swihart Street
12:13 Shoplifting theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
12:45 911 hang up, 300 block of North Washington Street
13:16 Harassment/intimidation, 1600 block of South SR 9
13:36 Mental subject, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:18 911 hang up, 700 block of North Long Ridge Road
17:47 Property damage accident, North Airport Road and North SR 9
20:29 Child molestation, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
March 12
13 traffic stops
6 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 disabled vehicle
00:25 Criminal mischief, 200 block of East Brownwood Avenue
13:27 Property damage accident, North Line Street and West US 30
16:20 Theft, 300 block of South Pumpkin Ridge Court
16:51 Traffic hazard, West US 30 and West Lincolnway Road
17:56 Theft, 500 block of South Norris Court
18:55 Mental subject, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
21:14 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Spencer Street
21:28 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
21:39 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Main Street
23:13 911 hang up, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
March 13
8 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
1 VIN inspection
1 disabled vehicle
1 welfare check
11:07 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:22 Property damage accident, West US 30 and North Line Street
20:49 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street
March 14
8 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
1 welfare check
08:59 Burglary, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
10:09 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Walnut Street
10:51 Unwanted party, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
18:51 Missing person, 300 block of East Swihart Street
20:57 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
March 15
15 traffic stops
14 special patrols
4 suspicious activity
3 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
1 VIN inspection
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
10:39 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Columbia Drive
14:50 Property recovered, 600 block of South Main Street
19:59 Theft from vehicle, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
March 16
9 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 animal investigations
2 parking violations
2 VIN inspection
2 suspicious activity
2 disabled vehicles
2 citizen assists
12:41 Driving complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
15:16 Parole order violation, 300 block of North Line Street
16:37 Traffic hazard, 200 block of West Frontage Road
16:59 Intoxicated person, 500 block of North Main Street
18:34 Property recovered, 500 block of West Connexion Way
21:17 Theft, 100 block of South Briarwood Lane
22:49 Property damage accident, 100 block of North Chauncey Street
March 17
34 Traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 parking violations
2 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
14:47 Noise complaint, 600 block of South Golden Avenue
22:39 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Van Buren Street
March 18
4 special patrols
2 traffic stops
1 citizen assist
1 disabled vehicle
1 suspicious activity
1 VIN inspection
1 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
08:34 Traffic hazard, 300 block of East Chicago Street
16:00 Vehicle crash, left scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
17:02 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of West Business 30
18:32 Suicide attempt, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
March 19
10 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 alarms
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
1 civil matter
10:01 Fraud, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
15:14 Theft from vehicle, Holden Road
16:01 Property damage accident, North Armstrong Drive and West Connexion Way
17:58 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Elm Street
23:26 Suicide attempt, 400 block of East Market Street
March 20
47 traffic stops
7 special patrols
4 suspicious activity
1 citizen assist
1 alarm
15:06 Theft, 700 block of South Shore Court
18:44 Vehicle crash, left scene, North Line Street and West North Street
March 21
11 traffic stops
2 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 suspicious activity
1 alarm
1 extra patrol
1 parking violation
00:01 Intoxicated driver, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
00:39 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
06:14 Noise Complaint, 500 block of West Squawbuck Road
07:20 Property damage accident, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court
11;29 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
12:04 Death investigation, 1300 block of West Spartan Drive
22:05 Child safety, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
March 22
8 traffic stops
3 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 suspicious activity
1 parking violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 assist other agencies
12:38 Traffic hazard, North Main Street and West Diplomat Drive
12:44 Mental subject, 200 block of West Frontage Road
16:01 Criminal Mischief, 300 block of North Elm Street
16:18 Drive off theft, 300 block of North Line Street
17:57 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:45 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:23 Driving complaint, West Lincolnway Road and West US 30
March 23
18 traffic stops
10 special patrols
4 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 ordinance violation
1 welfare check
1 juvenile investigation
1 citizen assist
1 suspicious activity
01:06 Burglary, 300 block of North Line Street
22:31 Traffic Hazard, 100 block of North Wayne Street
March 24
11 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 animal investigations
2 vehicle lockouts
2 suspicious activity
2 parking violation
1 alarm
1 juvenile investigation
00:17 Parole order violation, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
04:38 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van BUren Street
08:24 Property damage accident, 700 block of South River Street
09:02 Property damage accident, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
11:33 Criminal mischief, 100 block of North Walnut Street
15:27 Traffic hazard, North Main Street and East Brownwood Avenue
15:31 Driving complaint, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
16:38 Drive off theft, 500 block of East Countryside Drive
19:27 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
21:30 Traffic hazard, 200 block of West Frontage Road
March 25
12 special patrols
10 traffic stops
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agencies
1 golf cart inspection
1 welfare check
1 animal investigation
00:28 Drug complaint, North Singing Quail Court
09:35 Criminal mischief, 600 block of Countryside Drive
16:23 Property damage accident, North Line Street and Frontage Road
17:37 Property damage accident, 500 block of North Main Street
18:21 Property damage accident, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
March 26
4 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity
2 disabled vehicles
2 VIN inspections
1 vehicle lockout
1 welfare check
1 abandoned vehicle
14:45 Property damage accident, East US 30 and North Main Street
15:57 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:26 Property damage accident, East Swihart Street and South River Street
23:25 Criminal mischief, 300 East Collins Street
23:52 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
March 27
12 traffic stops
3 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 animal investigations
2 disabled vehicles
2 suspicious activity
2 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
1 abandoned vehicle
09:14 Property recovered, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:17 Property damage accident, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
11:41 Vehicle crash, left scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
15:58 Property damage accident, South Madison Street and East Ellsworth Street
18:38 Vehicle crash, left scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:13 Mental subject, 500 block of West Van BUren Street
March 28
7 special patrols
4 traffic stops
2 warrant services
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal investigation
1 suspicious activity
1 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
11:33 Driving complaint, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
20:54 Mental subject, 700 block of West Connexion Way
March 29
9 traffic stops
3 animal investigations
3 special patrols
2 ordinance violations
2 vehicle lockouts
2 VIN inspections
1 alarm
1 assist other agencies
1 citizen assist
08:06 Property damage accident, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway
10:31 Transport, 200 block of South Walnut Street
15:59 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
March 30
13 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 VIN inspections
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 golf cart inspection
1 welfare check
1 alarm
12:09 Theft, 700 block of West Connexion Way
13:41 Property damage accident, West Van Buren Street and North Chauncey Street
March 31
12 traffic stops
5 special patrols
1 vehicle lockout
1 assist other agencies
1 juvenile investigation
1 alarm
1 suspicious activity
01:01 Probation violation, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive
07:26 Property damage accident, 700 block of East Jefferson Street
09:28 Firearms complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:42 Driving complaint, West US 30 and North Line Street
14:50 Burglary, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
19:51 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
