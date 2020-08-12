July 31
16 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 VIN inspections
1 suspicious vehicle
1 funeral detail
1 driving complaint
1 welfare check
1 recovered property
13:27 Theft, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
13:39 Theft, 100 block of North Main Street
Aug. 1
13 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 VIN inspections
1 parking violation
1 animal investigation
1 funeral detail
1 special patrol
1 ATV compliant
1 disabled vehicle
08:25 Intoxicated driver, Lincolnway at US 30
09:17 Personal injury crash, Main Street at US 30
14:03 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive
14:38 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
14:48 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:01 Theft from a vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
17:23 Theft, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway
Aug. 2
16 traffic stops
8 special patrols
2 suspicious person calls
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 warrant service
1 driving complaint
01:41 Intoxicated driver, US 30 at Main Street
15:04 911 hang up, 300 block of North Walnut Street
17:45 Fraud, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court
Aug. 3
4 traffic stops
4 animal investigations
4 assist other agencies
3 vehicle lockouts
1 welfare check
1 warrant service
1 funeral detail
1 citizen assist
1 ordinance violation
1 harassment/intimidation
11:40 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:31 911 hang up, 500 block of North Walnut Street
23:16 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Walnut Street
Aug. 4
21 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
2 suspicious activity calls
1 driving complaint
1 special patrol
1 alarm
1 citizen assist
1 civil matter
1 disabled vehicle
1 funeral detail
1 VIN inspection
1 parking violation
16:33 Property damage crash, Lincolnway at US 30
21:43 Fight, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Aug. 5
10 traffic stops
2 special patrols
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
1 suspicious activity call
02:44 Stolen vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street
09:18 Death investigation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
09:58 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street
13:23 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street
18:30 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of South Line Street
19:49 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:12 Drug complaint, 200 block of South Line Street
21:06 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
Aug. 6
14 traffic stops
5 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
3 suspicious activity calls
2 welfare checks
2 ordinance violation
1 noise complaint
1 disabled vehicle
1 VIN inspection
1 warrant service
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
10:04 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
12:11 Shots fired, 100 block of North Ann Marie Lane
12:12 Fight, 1300 block of East SR 205
14:31 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Whitley streets
14:50 Property damage crash, US 30 at Lincolnway
20:29 Drug complaint, 300 block of North Elm Street
21:54 Mental subject, 100 block of North Walnut Street
