July 31

16 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

2 VIN inspections

1 suspicious vehicle

1 funeral detail

1 driving complaint

1 welfare check

1 recovered property

13:27 Theft, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

13:39 Theft, 100 block of North Main Street

Aug. 1

13 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 VIN inspections

1 parking violation

1 animal investigation

1 funeral detail

1 special patrol

1 ATV compliant

1 disabled vehicle

08:25 Intoxicated driver, Lincolnway at US 30

09:17 Personal injury crash, Main Street at US 30

14:03 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Plaza Drive

14:38 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

14:48 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:01 Theft from a vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

17:23 Theft, 300 block of North Columbia Parkway

Aug. 2

16 traffic stops

8 special patrols

2 suspicious person calls

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 warrant service

1 driving complaint

01:41 Intoxicated driver, US 30 at Main Street

15:04 911 hang up, 300 block of North Walnut Street

17:45 Fraud, 2100 block of East Mountain Quail Court

Aug. 3

4 traffic stops

4 animal investigations

4 assist other agencies

3 vehicle lockouts

1 welfare check

1 warrant service

1 funeral detail

1 citizen assist

1 ordinance violation

1 harassment/intimidation

11:40 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:31 911 hang up, 500 block of North Walnut Street

23:16 Unwanted party, 500 block of North Walnut Street

Aug. 4

21 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

2 suspicious activity calls

1 driving complaint

1 special patrol

1 alarm

1 citizen assist

1 civil matter

1 disabled vehicle

1 funeral detail

1 VIN inspection

1 parking violation

16:33 Property damage crash, Lincolnway at US 30

21:43 Fight, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Aug. 5

10 traffic stops

2 special patrols

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

1 suspicious activity call

02:44 Stolen vehicle, 500 block of North Walnut Street

09:18 Death investigation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

09:58 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street

13:23 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of South Main Street

18:30 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of South Line Street

19:49 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:12 Drug complaint, 200 block of South Line Street

21:06 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

Aug. 6

14 traffic stops

5 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

3 suspicious activity calls

2 welfare checks

2 ordinance violation

1 noise complaint

1 disabled vehicle

1 VIN inspection

1 warrant service

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

10:04 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

12:11 Shots fired, 100 block of North Ann Marie Lane

12:12 Fight, 1300 block of East SR 205

14:31 Property damage crash, Van Buren and Whitley streets

14:50 Property damage crash, US 30 at Lincolnway

20:29 Drug complaint, 300 block of North Elm Street

21:54 Mental subject, 100 block of North Walnut Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.