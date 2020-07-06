June 26
23 traffic stops
5 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
3 alarms
2 VIN inspections
1 driving complaint
1 assist other agency
1 suspicious person
1 funeral detail
1 suspicious vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 fireworks complaint
00:48 Juvenile/curfew, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
12:53 Child safety, 600 block of West Van Buren Street
14:58 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of West Spencer Street
20:41 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
June 27
14 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 citizen assists
2 assist other agencies
1 parking violation
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 golf cart inspection
1 juvenile investigation
1 animal investigation
11:19 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
13:30 Child safety, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
16:04 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
June 28
10 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 suspicious vehicles
2 recovered property reports
1 harassment/intimidation
1 citizen assist
1 repossession report
12:18 Personal injury crash, Main and Chicago streets
12:35 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Main Street
17:05 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:19 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Main Street
19:49 Drug complaint, 600 block of West Business 30
June 29
16 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 ordinance violations
2 suspicious calls
1 driving complaint
1 welfare check
1 animal investigation
02:45 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
10:07 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Business 30 at James Street
11:47 Property damage crash, Line Street at Plaza Drive
13:10 911 hang up, 300 block of North Main Street
15:26 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
19:25 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Main streets
20:58 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of West Berkshire Drive
June 30
12 traffic stops
12 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
4 VIN inspections
3 disabled vehicles
2 suspicious calls
2 animal investigations
1 funeral detail
1 ordinance violation
1 recovered property report
1 golf cart inspection
1 vehicle lockout
1 juvenile investigation
10:17 Theft, 500 block of North Line Street
15:45 Theft/identity, 800 block of East 100 South
15:59 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
20:06 Fraud, 400 block of South Coesse Street
