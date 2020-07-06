June 26

23 traffic stops

5 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

3 alarms

2 VIN inspections

1 driving complaint

1 assist other agency

1 suspicious person

1 funeral detail

1 suspicious vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 fireworks complaint

00:48 Juvenile/curfew, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

12:53 Child safety, 600 block of West Van Buren Street

14:58 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of West Spencer Street

20:41 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

June 27

14 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 citizen assists

2 assist other agencies

1 parking violation

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 golf cart inspection

1 juvenile investigation

1 animal investigation

11:19 Criminal trespass, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

13:30 Child safety, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

16:04 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

June 28

10 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 suspicious vehicles

2 recovered property reports

1 harassment/intimidation

1 citizen assist

1 repossession report

12:18 Personal injury crash, Main and Chicago streets

12:35 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Main Street

17:05 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:19 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Main Street

19:49 Drug complaint, 600 block of West Business 30

June 29

16 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 ordinance violations

2 suspicious calls

1 driving complaint

1 welfare check

1 animal investigation

02:45 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

10:07 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Business 30 at James Street

11:47 Property damage crash, Line Street at Plaza Drive

13:10 911 hang up, 300 block of North Main Street

15:26 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

19:25 Traffic hazard, Van Buren and Main streets

20:58 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of West Berkshire Drive

June 30

12 traffic stops

12 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

4 VIN inspections

3 disabled vehicles

2 suspicious calls

2 animal investigations

1 funeral detail

1 ordinance violation

1 recovered property report

1 golf cart inspection

1 vehicle lockout

1 juvenile investigation

10:17 Theft, 500 block of North Line Street

15:45 Theft/identity, 800 block of East 100 South

15:59 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

20:06 Fraud, 400 block of South Coesse Street

